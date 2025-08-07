The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 7: 'tell Liam about his brain cancer'

Finn insists that Grace come clean to Liam in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 7, 2025.

We begin today at the hospital, where Grace (Cassandra Creech) tells Finn (Tanner Novlan) that he doesn’t have to tell anyone that she lied about Liam’s condition. He points out that Liam deserves to know, but she says she did this to protect her daughters, and she begs him not to say anything.

Hope (Annika Noelle) fills Liam (Scott Clifton) in about Brooke being in the hospital after the boat crash. It’s a precaution to make sure she’s ok. When Hope gives him a glass of water, he jokes that he’s ok now, but he also admits that it’s less weird than when Bill dotes on him. He says that this accident makes him know Bill loves him in a million different ways.

At Il Giardino, Deacon (Sean Kanan) gets Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) attention. She’s looking at the photos of Hollis and Tom. Sheila says she’s tried to reach out to Li again, but she won’t respond. Sheila needs closure and wants to pay her respects.

In the makeshift hospital room, Li (Naomi Matsuda) tells Luna (Lisa Yamada) to hold on and that she won’t let this be the end for her.

Deacon reminds Sheila that Luna is gone, but Sheila needs to know where she is. Deacon says she’s out of their lives, and that’s a good thing. She killed their friends and shot Sheila, and it’s best if Sheila puts her out of her mind.

As Luna sleeps, Li promises to do everything she can. She knows Luna needs more medicine.

Hope says that, Bill aside, Liam is a good father and a good man. He mentions the million dollars to Hope.

When Grace tells Finn to think about her daughters, Finn points out that Liam’s daughters might have thought their father was dying. He asks what will happen if the loan sharks need more money, and she swears she’ll never do anything like this again. But Finn isn’t so sure.

Sheila doesn’t expect Deacon to understand what she’s going through. He doesn’t like that she’s in pain over this, and he doesn't want to cause more. When she walks away, she says she’s going to go find Finn. Though Steffy is out of town, Sheila truly believes she might have a shot at getting along with her eventually. She wants to pay her respects to Finn, but Deacon points out that Luna died trying to kill Steffy, and he might not feel the same way about her. And she’s not coming back.

Li needs to run to the hospital for more medicine.

Liam says Bill paid a million dollars for the surgery. He didn’t hesitate. Hope is stunned.

Finn says that what she did to Liam was wrong. Grace feels terrible and says she felt that justice was served after Reese stole Hope and Liam’s baby. Finn says that what Grace did was just as bad, and he can’t keep quiet.

Tanner Novlan in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Sheila walks into Li’s office, but he’s not there. She pulls out her phone, and a nurse comes in. When April (Jamison Belushi), the lab tech, says Li is on a leave of absence, Sheila says she was also a nurse, and she asks if there’s a way to locate Luna’s remains. Sheila thinks the leave of absence was so sudden, so she guesses that Luna’s death hit Li hard and maybe that’s why she’s not calling Sheila back.

Li checks on Luna before leaving to get more medicine. She closes the door behind her, leaving the young woman asleep in her makeshift hospital bed.

Hope can’t believe Bill paid a million dollars for the surgery. She has so many questions, but Liam sees it as proof that his father loves him that much.

Grace begs Finn not to say anything, telling him that their work is about giving people second chances. But Finn reminds her that Liam thinks he’s a cancer survivor and that the cancer could come back. Grace says if he turns her in, she’ll go to prison. She isn’t a thief. She didn’t use any of the money. Liam is going to live a long life. Finn says he can’t keep this a secret. He’s sorry that it has to be this way, but it’s her fault. She asks if he’s going to tell Liam, and when he says no, she’s relieved. “You are,” he tells her. Her expression falls.

Sheila tells April that she loved Luna, and she asks what might have happened to her remains. April offers to take a look, but when she logs into the computer, there’s no record of her body. She says Li would know who to ask. April has to get back to work, leaving Sheila with more questions.

As Sheila is leaving, she bumps into Li, who drops her purse full of medicine. Sheila says she’s been trying to reach her and she wants to know where Luna is.

Liam knows that it’s a lot of money and the transfer was unusual, but it was an experiment. Hope is trying to wrap her head around it all. That’s when Finn and Grace walk in. When Grace sees Hope, she says they can come back.

Hope thanks Grace for all she’s done for Liam. Liam says he’s doing so well, even with the gunshot. He says Finn says the wound is doing well. “That is true,” Finn agrees. It’s the only truth there. “We owe you so much,” Hope says. Grace says he has no idea what’s going on there. Finn says Liam needs to hear this. “Tell Liam about his brain cancer,” Finn says. Hope and Liam hold onto each other.