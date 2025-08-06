The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 6: 'I'll make this right'

Ridge saves the day in The Bold and the Beautiful recap for August 6, 2025.

We begin today in Italy, where Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is trying to get Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) attention. Nick (Jack Wagner) realizes the steering isn’t working and the boat is caught in a wave as another boat swerves to avoid a crash. He loses balance and hits his head.. Brooke falls into the water, so Ridge dives in to save her as she sinks.

Katie (Heather Tom) can’t believe Nick has a ring. Donna (Jennifer Gareis) gives her the full update at Eric’s house, saying that it can’t be good. Donna gets the feeling that something bad could happen.

Hope (Annika Noelle) fusses over Liam (Scott Clifton), who jokes that you could never tell he had brain surgery. She reminds him of the gunshot, too, and says it’s her right to fuss. He says he feels “pumped” thanks to the new lease on life.

Grace (Cassandra Creech) confesses that Liam was never sick. She made it all up to protect her daughters. Finn (Tanner Novlan) can’t believe she made it all up to get a million dollars.

Liam says Grace saved his life twice, and he can’t think of a way to repay her for the “invaluable” things she’s done for him. She “cured the impossible,” Liam says.

Finn is in shock. Knowing what Grace did and what it put Liam, Steffy and Hope through makes him so upset. She admits the only thing that was real was Liam’s brain bleed. She says she was desperate, leading Finn to demand the whole story.

Katie says Brooke can handle anything, but Donna says Brooke is a “romantic” and could be vulnerable.

Nick is unconscious on the boat. Ridge manages to save Brooke and get her onto another boat with some help. Nick slowly starts to wake up.

Hope says Beth has been asking about seeing Liam, who misses his daughters. Hope says they’re very lucky to have Beth in their life after Reese stole her.

Grace says loan sharks were coming after her girls. Finn wants to know how Grace pulled everything off. She explains that once he was stable, she reviewed his chart and saw that he had multiple concussions. She also says the loan sharks were coming for her, and she needed the money. Finn realizes that Grace saw the opportunity to save herself after she saw he was a Spencer. When Finn asks about the headaches, Grace admits that she kept him medicated. She had no idea he would refuse treatment, and then he got shot, and the opportunity came back. She begs Finn to understand why she did it.

Katie says Nick is a great guy. Donna knows he’s not the guy Brooke wants to be with. Katie says they have many years to find joy together.

Cassandra Creech in The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Ridge performs CPR on Brooke. “Come on, Logan. Come on,” he urges, trying to get her to breathe.

Hope recalls the storm in Catalina and how she hated being on the island alone. Liam hated not being there for her. He says doctors are supposed to take an oath to help people, not hurt them. He’s glad Reese is doing time for fraud. Liam can’t get over how opposite Grace is from Reese. Grace, he says, “is an angel.”

Grace knows what she did was unacceptable. Finn reminds her that they took an oath to save people, but she made Liam think he had weeks to live. Finn is also upset that she conned him, too. It’s unspeakable what she put everyone through. Grace says Liam is going to have a long, wonderful life. Finn says she sold her integrity for a million dollars. She begs him to keep it all between them.

Katie asks if Donna has heard from Brooke, but all Donna has gotten is a picture from the fashion show. They realize they haven’t heard from her. “I hope she’s ok,” Donna says.

Ridge keeps doing CPR. “I can’t live without you,” he says. Brooke is on a journey toward a bright light. In her mind, she’s running on a beach and Ridge is walking away from her. When he finally turns, she hugs him. At that moment, Brooke coughs up water and wakes up to see Ridge hovering over her, assuring her that everything is ok. He kisses her deeply (that wasn’t him trying to suck water from her mouth!) and tells her she’s ok.

Hope calls Grace a saint. Liam says if not for her, he’d be planning his funeral. Hope thought they were going to lose him, but Liam grabs her hand and says she’s stuck with him. “I get to live the rest of my life because of her,” he says.

Finn can’t believe Grace wants him to keep the secret. She asks if he’s told anyone about his concerns. He admits he hasn’t told anyone about his concerns (except for Bridget, Liam!), so she jumps on it and says it’s a good sign that he came to her first. She says she knows he would do anything for his family, and she chose to fight for her girls. She just wants him to keep this whole thing between them. “Nobody needs to know,” she says.

Katie says they know Ridge well. Donna agrees that they have known him since they were teens, and he’s always looked at Brooke the same way. Katie says they were meant to be together. Donna calls their love “unforgettable.”

Brooke is reclining in Ridge’s arms. He says he almost lost her, and he’ll never take her for granted again. “I’ll make this right,” he vows as he holds her. She smiles and nestles into his arms.