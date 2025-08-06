Beyond the Gates spoilers: Hayley gets a partner to help with baby scheme?

When Beyond the Gates’ Hayley (Marquita Goings) announced she was pregnant, it didn’t take long for us to find ourselves agreeing with Dani (Karla Mosley) that Hayley was lying.

Want more soap stories? Be sure you sign up for our official newsletter, What to Watch Soapbox. We talk spoilers, get into some of our favorite (and least favorite moments from the week) and share some casting news.

This especially became true as Hayley started acting nervous surrounding the topic of a sonogram and began making mysterious phone calls to someone not yet revealed to viewers.

Thinking along these lines, we tried to figure out by what means Hayley would pull off such a scheme. She would have to fake doctor appointments, a pregnancy bump and eventually, a delivery. It’s not hard to imagine her having hired a surrogate, but if that were the case, we still have questions about the paternity of the child and whether or not the baby would be Bill’s (Timon Kyle Durrett). Also, how would she pull off a secret surrogacy without some help from a team?

Fast forward to the week of August 4, and looking at the following preview clip for the Beyond the Gates episodes, it appears Hayley experiences some bleeding, and Dani will be on hand to witness it. While it’s possible the new Mrs. Bill Hamilton could be experiencing some real pregnancy complications, we have to consider that she could be acting in an effort to cover up her lying about being pregnant in the first place.

Preview for next week's #BeyondTheGates #BTG pic.twitter.com/HoVMEf6kxxAugust 1, 2025

With all that being said, and if we’re proven correct about Hayley’s duplicitous pregnancy scheme, then we believe it’s only a matter of time before a person who is helping Hayley is revealed, or she recruits someone else to aid her further in carrying out the scheme. Someone like Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant).

Leslie, at the moment, is on an island of one (with a few visits from Eva [Ambyr Michelle]). She lacks allies and is in need of money, as she currently is relying on money from her daughter. Hayley and Leslie previously had a conversation and know each other, but perhaps they will have another in the future that sparks the idea of them working together to carry out this pregnancy plot. In exchange for Leslie’s help, Hayley may offer a hefty lump sum.

Trisha Mann-Grant, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

Admittedly, we’re intrigued by the idea of Leslie and Hayley partnering up to pull off a scheme. The outsiders trying to trick the Dupree/Hamilton/Richardson machine. However, given this is the soap world, when a partnership of this magnitude comes to light, you better believe it will make for an explosive time in Fairmont Crest.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

New episodes of Beyond the Gates air on weekdays on CBS. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Paramount Plus.