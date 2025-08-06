How to watch Outlander: Blood of My Blood online or on TV from around the world

New series Outlander: Blood of My Blood is a prequel to the popular American historical romance series Outlander, which premieres on Friday, August 8, and we'll help you figure out how to watch it.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood tells the story of the four parents of Outlander's two lead characters.

These couples live across two countries and two time periods, one in Scotland in the 18th century and another in England during the First World War, but their love stories are equal in their highs and lows.

Unlike the original series, Blood of My Blood isn't based on Diana Gabaldon's book series, though the characters were established in the books and the Outlander series.

Here's how to watch all ten episodes of Outlander: Blood of My Blood.

How to watch Outlander: Blood of My Blood in the US

There are two different ways you can watch Outlander: Blood of My Blood if you live in the US.

Firstly is via the Starz cable channel. Episodes will air at 8 pm ET/PT every Friday beginning on Friday, August 8 (which has a two-episode premiere, the second one lands an hour later).

Starz is a premium cable channel available through traditional pay-TV subscriptions and live TV streaming services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Your other option is to watch the episode via Starz' streaming service, confusingly also called Starz.

Episodes will land on the Starz streamer the day after they air on the channel. That means two on Saturday, August 9 and one every Saturday afterwards.

A subscription to Starz costs $8.99 per month but there's also an annual option which costs $74.99.

How to watch Outlander: Blood of My Blood in the UK

Viewers who want to watch Outlander: Blood of My Blood in the UK will be able to do so using the MGM Plus streaming service. This platform is only available as a Prime Video channel, so you have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber.

The episode release schedule matches the US: the first two episodes on Saturday, August 9 and new ones will land weekly from then.

A subscription to MGM Plus costs £5.99 per month but the streamer (well, the channel) offers a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Outlander: Blood of My Blood in Australia

If you live in Australia, you'll be able to watch Outlander: Blood of My Blood on the streaming service Stan.

Episodes are expected to hit the streaming service at the same time as they release online in the US. That means two episodes on Saturday, July 9 and one new one weekly on that same day.

The price of a Stan subscription starts at $12 per month for the basic plan, but that only lets you watch videos at an SD resolution. The $16-per-month standard plan lets you stream in HD and also lets you download videos so you can watch them offline.

How to watch Outlander: Blood of My Blood everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Outlander: Blood of My Blood, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, sport, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our rankings.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!