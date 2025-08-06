Wednesday season 2 cast: who's who guide

Everyone's favourite terror-loving teen sharpens her wit — and a few knives — to darken the gothic halls of Nevermore Academy once again, as Netflix’s hit Addams Family spin-off returns for Wednesday season 2.

From director Tim Burton, the new eight-part run catches up with part-time detective Wednesday Addams (played by Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Jenna Ortega) after a productive summer spent with creepy dolls and a serial killer.

But following her monster-slaying heroics in Season 1, Wednesday is now somewhat of a celebrity. She despises the attention, of course, especially when her psychic visions reveal a grisly future for her roommate Enid Sinclair (A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’s Emma Myers).

What's more, younger brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) is enrolling at Nevermore, and their parents, Morticia (Prodigal Son’s Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Narcos’ Luis Guzmán), move on to campus. There's a number of returning and new cast members, let's meet all the key cast in Wednesday season 2...

Wednesday Addams (Jenny Ortega)

When the terror-loving teen returns to Nevermore for another semester, newfound stardom and a dark prophecy await.

Jenna says: "We start off with Wednesday being kidnapped. It's a great opening sequence and a really fun way to come back into the story.

"She’s improved her psychic ability over the summer, too, but she abuses it and ruins it for herself. Her visions kind of malfunction, and she finds herself suffering with black tears."

Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones)

Wednesday's ethereal mother accepts a philanthropic position at Nevermore and moves to be near her eerie offspring. Catherine says: "The family being more associated with Nevermore is a bit of a thorn in Wednesday's side. One would think that this mother-daughter relationship would have gotten better after Season 1, but it's more strained."

Thing (Victor Dorobantu)

Wednesday's confidant and handy helper begins to question his own backstory. Where is he from? And where's the rest of him?

Gomez Addams (Luis Guzmán)

While devoted to his bedazzling wife, Gomez tries to build his son's self-esteem as he navigates the creepy corridors of Nevermore.

Grandmama Hester Frump (Joanna Lumley)

As the owner of a successful mortuary empire, Morticia's wealthy mother deals in death and controls the family legacy.

Lurch (Joonas Suotamo)

The Addams family can always rely on their loyal, lofty butler. But how far will he go to protect the kooky clan?

Varicose (Liv Spencer)

Varicose is Grandmama's butler. Her alternative to the Addams family's Lurch.

Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen)

Wednesday's eccentric, gleeful uncle can control electricity. Will sparks fly when he tries to help his niece in her hour of need?

Pugsley Addams (Isaac Ordonez)

Wednesday's surprisingly sweet brother causes chaos at his new school when he raises a zombie. But has he finally found a friend?

Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers)

Emma Myers has teased Wednesday's best friend might find herself in a love triangle telling Entertainment Tonight: "If anyone is going to find themselves in a love triangle, it makes sense for it to be Enid." Her eye is drawn to new student Bruno...

Bruno (Noah B. Taylor)

Bruno is a new student and gets close to Enid. He is a member of the Wednesday wolf pack, and judging by the picture, he enjoys playing the guitar. Will he serenade Enid?

Rosaline Rotwood (Lady Gaga)

Netflix teases: "Mysterious and enigmatic, Rosaline Rotwood is a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday." Lady Gaga turns up in part 2 of the series, out in September.

Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan)

The infamous serial killer is currently residing in Willow Hill Psychiatric Facility. Hunter told Tudum: "He's spending every single moment scheming and plotting, trying to figure out if he can have a chance to escape."

Bianca Barclay (Joy Sunday)

Something of a rival to Wednesday, Joy told Tudum they need to help each other in this series. "There’s still that friendly competition between them, but there’s also a lot more on their plates this season. This time, they need to find a way to come together so they can help each other out."

Eugene Ottinger (Moosa Mostafa)

Bee-loving Eugene becomes Pugsley's roomate and helps Wednesday out as her friend.

Ajax Petropolus (Georgie Farmer)

Ajax got together with Enid in season 1, but it looks like she might have found another potential love interest.

Agnes Demille (Evie Templeton)

Agnes is a new student. She's an outcast who's obsessed with Wednesday. Evie told Teen Vogue: "She hugely idolizes her after hearing about her defeat of Joseph Crackstone. I mean, it was not hard to be a big fan of Wednesday because obviously Jenna is such a wonderful person. It was just really great getting to play around with sort of the relationship dynamics between our two characters and sort of building upon that relationship."

Principal Dort (Steve Buscemi)

Principal Dort is taking over Nevermore after the death of his predecessor, Larissa Weems. He's billed as being a very different character from Larissa.

Professor Orloff (Christopher Lloyd)

A strict teacher who soon gets the measure of Pugsley.

Isadora Capri (Billie Piper)

The new head of music is fascinated by Wednesday's musical abilities, and she becomes a mentor to fellow werewolf Enid. She's billed as being "brilliant, intense, and enigmatic".

Sheriff Donovan Galpin (Jamie McShane)

Disgraced and with his son in prison, things aren't looking good for the town's ex-sheriff.

Sheriff Santiago (Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo)

The new sheriff wants to make her mark and has Wednesday's help in a string of strange deaths.