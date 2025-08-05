TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday, August 6, including the controversial return of MasterChef
Also, on is The Fortune Hotel and Wednesday season 2
Here's our TV tonight picks for Wednesday, August 6 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...
MasterChef, BBC1, 8 pm
You can’t have failed to notice the headlines surrounding MasterChef 2025 and its presenters in the past few months. Out of the episodes that have been filmed but not aired, the BBC has taken the decision to broadcast this amateur series, as it’s generally recognised it can be a life-changing process for the cooks involved.
Tasks in the first heat involve turning a humble set of ingredients into a showstopper of a dish, a mystery box containing trout, chocolate and beetroot and cooking a two-course meal for last year's MasterChef champion Brin Pirathapan and finalists Chris Willoughby and Louise Lyons Macleod
The Fortune Hotel, ITV1, 9 pm
It’s best described as The Traitors meets The White Lotus – get ready for more case-swap drama as 11 couples descend on a posh Caribbean hotel, where they stand to claim £250,000.
All they've got to do is sniff out the case containing the loot and keep hold of it — avoiding an Early Checkout Card! Keeping the guests on their toes is host Stephen Mangan who, as this second series opens, shocks them with an unexpected twist.
Wednesday, Netflix
Nevermore Academy is back in session as the The Addams Family spin-off returns. This second, eight-episode season (shown in two parts) finds Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) shunning her new-found popularity at school – until a sinister prophecy sends her digging deeper into Nevermore’s twisted history. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán are back as Morticia and Gomez, while Joanna Lumley joins as Grandmama Hester Frump.
Other kooky new faces include Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Christopher Lloyd and Thandiwe Newton. Look out for Haley Joel Osment, plus Lady Gaga pops up in Part 2, due on 3 September. It’s altogether ooky!
Johnny Vegas: Art, ADHD and Me, C4, 9 pm
Before Johnny Vegas the comic, there was Michael Pennington the ceramicist, and this film chronicles his attempts to create a piece of public art for his home town, St Helens.
After inspiration from Antony Gormley’s Crosby Beach sculptures and advice from bronze specialist Emma Rodgers, a London exhibition is secured to raise funds, but with no time management and a cluttered studio, nothing is made. "I’m a carer for a man with challenging behaviour," jokes PA Bev Dixon – then a forced pause in recording explains why. Concludes tomorrow.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
