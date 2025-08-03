TV tonight: our highlights for Monday, August 4, including Fake or Fortune — is the painting bought for £35 worth a fortune?!

Here's our TV tonight picks for Monday, August 4 (for more information about what's on TV, see our TV Guide)...

Fake or Fortune, BBC1, 9 pm

Art blogger Robjn Cantus scours online sales for lost treasures, and he believes he may have found a missing landscape by celebrated 20th-century New Zealand artist Frances Hodgkins, which he bought at auction for just £35!

As ever, Fiona Bruce and Philip Mould have their work cut out to prove its authenticity. But there’s an intriguing breakthrough with the discovery of a forgotten letter from 1942. Could its contents reveal vital proof?

MasterChef Australia, U&W, 7 pm

The Australian version of MasterChef gets better and better. This 17th series, dubbed "Back to Win", finds 24 past chefs returning for another shot at the title. The supportive judging panel – Series 4 winner Andy Allen, food writer Sofia Levin , chef Jean-Christophe Novelli and first runner-up Poh Ling Yeow – stay the same and they’re joined in this opener by guest Gordon Ramsay, who is greeted like a deity!

He creates three teams and sets a two-hour service challenge of a two-course meal for 30 key workers. The dishes make the most of local ingredients, from seared kingfish to sweetcorn pavlova, and while Chef Ramsay is impressed overall, there’s still plenty of bleeping going on in the kitchen. Continues until Friday.

Love Island: The Live Final, ITV2, 9 pm

There are some things which have come to define a British summer: seeing the grass go from pristine green to brown on the Wimbledon tennis courts, the start of the Proms season at the Royal Albert Hall, the weather taking a turn for the worse when school holidays start… and a nightly appointment at the Love Island villa for eight weeks.

Even the Lionesses were avid watchers at the England camp during the Euros (Alessia Russo’s brother Giorgio was a contestant). Tonight sees the series finale – which couple will take the £50,000 prize?

Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters, ITV1, 9 pm

In the penultimate edition of this fascinating series, the climactic dive with tiger sharks draws nearer, and the instructors want to ensure that the celebrities have developed all the necessary skills for that encounter, so they’ve tasked them with something a little different: a wreck dive in shallow water to test their buoyancy control. They’re split into two teams, and the first four stars have a magical underwater experience.

But as the daylight starts to fade, the decision is taken for the second team to perform a hugely challenging night dive, and when Helen George experiences a problem with her diving mask while inside the wreck, her already fragile confidence takes a huge knock…