True-crime docuseries The Yogurt Shop Murders debuts tonight on HBO

In 1991, four teenage girls were brutally murdered at a frozen yogurt shop in Austin, Texas. What happened that night shook not only Texans but Americans as a whole, a case that continues to mystify and torment those affected all these decades later. And now the shocking real-life story is the subject of HBO's latest true-crime docuseries The Yogurt Shop Murders, with the first installment premiering tonight, August 3 at 10pm Eastern Time. (The remaining episodes of the four-part series will debut subsequent Sundays at the same time.)

Directed by Margaret Brown, The Yogurt Shop Murders "revisits the case through interviews with investigators, victims’ families, and the two men who served time for the murders," per HBO.

Along with exploring law enforcement practices and raising "complex questions about press coverage and the power of suggestion on memory," the series also delves into "the lasting effects of grief and the enduring impact of unrelenting crime coverage in mainstream media through poignant interviews with those closest to the crime and investigation."

Airing tonight, the debut episode will introduce viewers to Amy Ayers, Eliza Thomas and sister Jennifer and Sarah Harbison, four Texan teens who were at the yogurt shop where Jennifer and Eliza worked during closing time but never returned home that evening. As police investigate what happened to the young Austin locals, and how several teenaged boys could be involved, the girls' respective families grieve, and a community comes together to weather unimaginable loss.

To tune into The Yogurt Shop Murders tonight, you're going to need access to HBO. Thankfully, the channel is available with most cable TV subscriptions. However, if you've cut the cord, you can watch live simulcasts of HBO channels via several TV streaming service options, including Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. You also have access to HBO programming, including The Yogurt Shop Murders, through the network's streaming platform, HBO Max.

Check out the official trailer for The Yogurt Shop Murders before tuning into the new true-crime docuseries on HBO tonight at 10pm ET.