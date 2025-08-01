General Hospital spoilers week of August 4-8

There's lots of drama coming up in Port Charles this week. If you want to see what's coming up this week or if you missed a story last week and need to know what happened, we've got you covered with our General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 4-8.

Take a look at the General Hospital spoilers for the week of August 4, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, August 4

"Anna encounters Obrecht. Ava makes a proposal. Britt is taken aback. Chase runs into Gio. Ric and Molly meet for dinner."

Tuesday, August 5

"Jason confides in Sonny. Michael shares his suspicions. Carly and Lucas have a frank discussion. Willow tries to make amends. Sidwell attempts to deter Tracy."

Wednesday, August 6

"Sonny makes a connection. Chase confronts Michael. Lulu enlists an ally. Laura summons Dante. Danny advises Rocco."

Thursday, August 7

"Anna pulls some strings. Emma opens up to Trina. Jordan updates Laura. Brook Lynn confides in Sonny. Ava puts Ric to the test."

Friday, August 8

"Carly pitches an idea to Brennan. Drew seeks out Elizabeth. Britt defies orders. Lulu and Dante are livid. Anna gives her two cents to Jason."

And in case you missed out on last week's episodes, here's what happened on General Hospital for the week of July 28, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, July 28: "Drew and Willow’s wedding ceremony begins. Jason tracks down Obrecht. Brennan issues orders to Josslyn. Kristina confides in Michael. Molly picks a fight."

Tuesday, July 29: "Jason and Obrecht discuss Britt. Curtis offers an apology. Portia consoles Nina. Tracy and Cody are pleased. Martin gets intriguing information."

Wednesday, July 30: "Nina makes a covert play. Ric gets a new client. Elizabeth takes in a houseguest. Michael has a big decision to make. Curtis debriefs with Trina."

Thursday, July 31: "Jason seeks a favor from Elizabeth. Dante opens up to Anna. Emma takes Gio into her confidence. Carly shares her concerns with Josslyn. Willow makes a vow."

Friday, August 1: "Jason shares his suspicions with Anna. Alexis wants answers. Felicia counsels Lucas. Dante questions Danny. Emma and Gio make a plan."

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC and is the available on-demand the following day on Hulu. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.