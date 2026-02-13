How to watch Love Story online and for free
John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette’s troubled seven year romance is streaming now – here's how to watch it without cable
Love Story is the highly publicised courtship of JFK. Jr. and Carolyn Bassette, through 1990s NY until their untimely demise. It’s bound to be a heart-swelling weepy, so grab a hanky as we explain below how to watch Love Story online from anywhere.
Can I watch Love Story for free?
The first three episodes will air on FX from Thursday, February 12 at 9pm ET/PT, with one new episode arriving each week thereafter.
You can watch Love Story for free via the YouTube TV 10-day free trial.
Currently overseas? A VPN will allow you to make the most of your free trial no matter what country you’re streaming from.
Love Story Trailer
Love Story Cast
- Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy
- Paul Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr.
- Naomi Watts as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis
- Grace Gummer as Caroline Kennedy
- Leila George as Kelly Klein
- Noah Fearnley as Michael Bergin
- Sydney Lemmon as Lauren Bessette
- Alessandro Nivola as Calvin Klein
- Omari K. Chancellor as Gordon Henderson
- Constance Zimmer as Ann Messina Freeman
- Dree Hemingway as Daryl Hannah
- Erich Bergen as Anthony Radziwiłł
- Michael Nathanson as Michael Berman
- Ben Shenkman as Ed Schlossberg
Love Story Episode Release Schedule (US, CA)
- Love Story – Episode 1: Thursday, February 12
- Love Story – Episode 2: Thursday, February 12
- Love Story – Episode 3: Thursday, February 12
- Love Story – Episode 4: Thursday, February 19
- Love Story – Episode 5: Thursday, February 26
- Love Story – Episode 6: Thursday, March 5
- Love Story – Episode 7: Thursday, March 12
- Love Story – Episode 8: Thursday, March 19
- Love Story – Episode 9: Thursday, March 26
