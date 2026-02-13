How to watch Love Story online and for free

Love Story is the highly publicised courtship of JFK. Jr. and Carolyn Bassette, through 1990s NY until their untimely demise. It’s bound to be a heart-swelling weepy, so grab a hanky as we explain below how to watch Love Story online from anywhere.

Can I watch Love Story for free?

The first three episodes will air on FX from Thursday, February 12 at 9pm ET/PT, with one new episode arriving each week thereafter.

You can watch Love Story for free via the YouTube TV 10-day free trial.

Love Story Trailer

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette | Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

Love Story Cast

Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy

Paul Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr.

Naomi Watts as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis

Grace Gummer as Caroline Kennedy

Leila George as Kelly Klein

Noah Fearnley as Michael Bergin

Sydney Lemmon as Lauren Bessette

Alessandro Nivola as Calvin Klein

Omari K. Chancellor as Gordon Henderson

Constance Zimmer as Ann Messina Freeman

Dree Hemingway as Daryl Hannah

Erich Bergen as Anthony Radziwiłł

Michael Nathanson as Michael Berman

Ben Shenkman as Ed Schlossberg

Love Story Episode Release Schedule (US, CA)

Love Story – Episode 1: Thursday, February 12

Love Story – Episode 2: Thursday, February 12

Love Story – Episode 3: Thursday, February 12

Love Story – Episode 4: Thursday, February 19

Love Story – Episode 5: Thursday, February 26

Love Story – Episode 6: Thursday, March 5

Love Story – Episode 7: Thursday, March 12

Love Story – Episode 8: Thursday, March 19

Love Story – Episode 9: Thursday, March 26

