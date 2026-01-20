TV Spy — School Spirits, Wonder Man, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: January 24-30

We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.

The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.

Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.

Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.

Our top picks across TV and streaming

School Spirits season 3

School Spirits is back to haunt Paramount+ as the hit supernatural drama returns for a third season on January 28.

If you're dying to know what happens with Maddie (Peyton List) and her spectral group at Split River High, here's the official synopsis of what's to come in season 3: "Maddie Nears and her friends dive into a deeper, darker mystery as the veil between worlds grows dangerously thin, delivering twists that challenge everything they thought they knew. After clawing her way back to life, Maddie struggles with terrifying visions and the weight of protecting both the living and the dead while Simon – trapped in the afterlife – becomes obsessed with the secrets buried in Split River High’s scars. Why have so many people died at Split River High? What was Mr. Martin warning them about? As they search for answers, new dangers and dark secrets begin to surface."

Wonder Man

(Image credit: Marvel Television. © 2025 MARVEL)

Another Marvel superhero is getting the Disney+ treatment with the arrival of new TV show, Wonder Man.

Wonder Man, which makes it debut on January 27, follows aspiring Hollywood actor Simon Williams (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), who dreams of starring in the Wonder Man film remake. After a chance meeting with veteran actor Trevor Slattery (Sir Ben Kingsley), the pair "doggedly pursue life-changing roles in this film as audiences get a peek behind the curtain of the entertainment industry."

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

(Image credit: Brooke Palmer/PEACOCK via Getty Images)

This critically acclaimed true crime drama delves into the twisted mind and life of notorious American serial killer John Wayne Gacy and uncovers the devastating police failures that allowed him to get away with his crimes for years.

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy also weaves in heart wrenching stories of his victims, shining a light on the grief, guilt, and trauma of their families and friends. The cast includes Michael Chernus as John Wayne Gacy, who stars alongside Gabriel Luna, James Badge Dale, Michael Angarano, Chris Sullivan, and Marin Ireland.

If you want to put Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy on your watch list, the series airs on ITV1 and ITVX on January 30.

US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 2 airs on Sky Atlantic on Monday, January 26

Dark Winds season 3 episode 8 airs on U&Alibi on Tuesday, January 27

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy episode 1 airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Friday, January 30

Doc season 2 episode 10 airs on Sky Witness on Wednesday, January 28

Fallout season 2 episode 7 airs on Prime Video on Wednesday, January 28

Fire Country season 1 episode 4 airs on Sky Mix on Tuesday, January 27

Grey's Anatomy season 22 episode 10 airs on Disney+ on Friday, January 30

Grosse Pointe Garden Society episodes 3 & 4 air on ITV2 on Tuesday, January 27

Grosse Point Garden Society is in bloom on ITV2. (Image credit: NBC)