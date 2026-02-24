TV Spy — Black Sails, DTF St. Louis, and all the US dramas you can watch on UK services: February 28 - March 6
There are loads of great US dramas you can watch in the UK this week.
We've all faced the disappointment of finding a US drama we really want to watch, only for it not to be available in the UK.
The US is constantly creating must-see entertainment content and you might be thinking that these programs are only available to US audiences — but that's not the case.
Thanks to these US streaming platforms securing deals with UK broadcasters like Sky and ITV, we can now watch award-winning content from a variety of genres. Although the UK isn't guaranteed the same release date as those across the pond, it saves you from waiting an age until they reach UK screens.
Here are the US dramas available to watch on both UK channels and streaming this week, as well as our top picks.
Our top picks across TV and streaming
Black Sails
Pirate drama Black Sails sets off on an epic swashbuckling adventure on ITV4 and ITVX this week. A prequel to the iconic Robert Louis Stevenson novel Treasure Island, Black Sails tells the story of feared pirate Captain Flint (Toby Stephens) and his crew as they fight to protect the debauched New Providence Island from the Royal Navy.
Flint joins forces with Eleanor Guthrie (Hannah New), the daughter of the local kingpin to ensure his people's survival on the lawless island, but he must face rival captains, Eleanor's intrusive father, and sailor John Silver (Luke Arnold), in order to get what he wants.
DTF St. Louis
DTF St. Louis stars Jason Bateman, David Harbour and Linda Cardellini as three adults dealing with middle-aged malaise who become embroiled in a love triangle that leaves one of them dead.
Airing on Sky Atlantic on March 1, this darkly comedic tale also features Richard Jenkins, Joy Sunday, Arlan Ruf, and Chris Perfetti.
Marshals: A Yellowstone Story
TV hitmaker Taylor Sheridan struck gold with his neo-Western drama Yellowstone, now the behemoth has spawned into a number of spin-offs, including the highly-anticipated Marshals: A Yellowstone Story, which premieres on Paramount+ on March 2.
In Marshals, "Luke Grimes reprises his role as Kayce Dutton, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defence in the region’s war on violence."
US dramas available to watch in the UK across TV and streaming
- 9-1-1 season 9 episode 10 airs on Disney+ on Friday, March 6
- 9-1-1: Nashville episode 10 airs on Disney+ on Friday, March 6
- Black Sails episode 1 airs on ITV4 and ITVX (box set) on Sunday, March 1
- Cross season 2 episode 6 airs on Prime Video on Wednesday, March 4
- DTF St. Louis episode 1 airs on Sky Atlantic on Monday, March 2
- FBI season 8 episode 5 airs on Sky Witness on Thursday, March 5
- Fire Country season 1 episode 9 airs on Sky Mix on Tuesday, March 3
- Grey's Anatomy season 22 episode 12 airs on Disney+ on Friday, March 6
- Grosse Point Garden Society episode 13 airs on ITV2 on Tuesday, March 3
- High Potential season 2 episode 13 airs on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 3
- Law & Order season 24 episode 4 airs on 5USA on Tuesday, March 3
- Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette episode 6 airs on Disney+ on Friday, March 6
- Marshals: A Yellowstone Story episode 1 airs on Paramount+ on Monday, March 2
- Memory of a Killer episode 6 airs on Prime Video on Thursday, March 5
- Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 2 episode 2 airs on Apple TV on Friday, March 6
- NCIS season 22 episode 7 airs on 5USA on Monday, March 2
- NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 9 airs on Paramount+ on Wednesday, March 4
- Paradise season 2 episode 4 airs on Disney+ on Monday, March 2
- School Spirits season 3 episode 8 airs on Paramount+ on Wednesday, March 4
- Star Trek: Starfleet Academy episode 9 airs on Paramount+ on Thursday, March 5
- The Beauty episodes 10 & 11 air on Disney+ on Thursday, March 5
- The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 episode 3 airs on Apple TV on Friday, March 6
- The Rookie season 8 episode 3 airs on Sky Witness on Tuesday, March 3
- Watson season 2 episode 3 airs on Sky Witness on Sunday, March 1
