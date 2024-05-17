Law & Order season 24: everything we know about the crime procedural

The original series that spawned "dun dun" returns in the fall with a new crop of episodes in Law & Order season 24. For many fans of criminal procedurals, the Dick Wolf drama has again become a staple in primetime viewing following its brief hiatus from the airwaves. So what can you expect with Law & Order season 24? Here’s everything we know about it.

An official premiere date for the new season has not yet been announced. However, NBC has released its primetime lineup for the fall and the new Law & Order episodes will continue to debut on Thursdays at 8 pm ET/PT. In some additional programming news, Law & Order: SVU season 26 will return in its 9 pm ET/PT spot on Thursdays while the 10 pm ET/PT timeslot is going to be occupied by Found for its sophomore season.

New episodes of Law & Order premiere live exclusively on NBC. For those that don't have traditional cable/satellite television, you still have the opportunity to watch the show live when it airs using live TV streaming services such as FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . All episodes of law & Order become available to stream on Peacock the day after they premiere on TV.

We don’t have a UK release date for the new season, but once we do we’ll pass along the information.

Law & Order season 24 plot

We don’t have specific storylines for the new season at this time. However, as more information about Law & Order season 24 becomes available, we’ll pass along the update. But at the foundation of the series is a crime procedural that follows cases from the arrests to the trials.

Law & Order season 24 cast

Camryn Manheim, Law & Order (Image credit: Zach Dilgard/NBC)

At this time, we don’t have any major casting news for season 24, so we anticipate the season 23 cast to return. That means actress Camryn Manheim is likely on tap to reprise her role as Lieutenant Kate Dixon. Manheim is no novice in Hollywood having starred in things like Stumptown, The L Word, Ghost Whisperer and Big Shot .

Expected to round out the cast are Hugh Dancy ( Downton Abbey: A New Era ) as Nolan Price, Odelya Halevi ( Black Adam ) as Samantha Maroun, Mehcad Brooks (Mortal Kombat) as Jalen Shaw, Reid Scott (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Vincent Riley and Tony Goldwyn (Scandal) as Nicholas Baxter.

Law & Order season 24 trailer

It’s a bit too early for a trailer for the new season. Once one is made available though, we’ll place it right here.