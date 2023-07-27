The Iron Claw: release date, cast and everything we know about the Zac Efron movie

Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White are stepping into the ring for the 2023 new movie The Iron Claw, a wrestling drama based on a true story. The movie hails from writer/director Sean Durkin and is another enticing offering from A24.

Already in 2023, A24 has released movies like Beau Is Afraid, You Hurt My Feelings, Past Lives and Talk to Me, plus has the likes of Priscilla, The Zone of Interest and more still to come in 2023; a strong showing after the studio earned its first Best Picture win with Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The Iron Claw looks to be another intriguing title, so here is everything you need to know about it right now.

A24 has slated The Iron Claw to release on December 22 exclusively in US movie theaters; the movie's premiere in the UK and elsewhere outside the US is not immediately available.

The Iron Claw shares its late December date with the likes of The Color Purple and comes just days before big-name movies like Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Ferrari.

The Iron Claw plot

Here is the official synopsis for The Iron Claw from A24:

"The true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports."

The Iron Claw cast

The cast for The Iron Claw looks to be a good one, headlined by Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White.

Efron broke out with his role in the Disney sensation High School Musical, but has since gone on to star in the likes of the Neighbors comedy movies, Baywatch, The Greatest Showman, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.

Jeremy Allen White got his start on the long-running Showtime series Shameless, but has reached new heights (including an Emmy nomination) with The Bear on Hulu; The Bear season 2 just aired in summer 2023.

The rest of the cast are no small potatoes, as it includes Harris Dickinson (Triangle of Sadness, The King's Man), Lily James (Pam & Tommy, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again), Maura Tierney (American Rust, The Affair), Holt McCallanay (Mindhunter, 61st Street) and Stanley Simons (Little America).

The Iron Claw trailer

There is no trailer for The Iron Claw right now. When one is released we will add it here.

Sean Durkin movies

The Iron Claw is Sean Durkin's third feature-length movie. His previous two entries were critically well-received movies; Martha Marcy May Marlene with Elizabeth Olsen and The Nest, starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon.

Durkin also recently directed three episodes of the Prime Video original series Dead Ringers.