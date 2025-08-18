Glenn Close to star as a serial killer in new Channel 4 series based on bestsellers
Don't mess with Maud!
Glenn Close is to star as an old lady who just happens to be a serial killer in a new Channel 4 series.
Based on "An Elderly Lady Is Up To No Good" and "An Elderly Lady Must Not Be Crossed" by Helene Tursten, the six-part series sees the legendary actor play Maud Oldcastle in the drama currently under the working title of Maud.
The character is teased as being "hilariously brusque, cantankerous, and ruthless… and those are her nice qualities. She's also a killer with a tortured past."
Teasing the plot, the makers say: "Determined to break from a lifetime spent caring for her sister, Maud sets out to claim a long-overdue second act… but a suspicious detective and an unrelenting world built for youth may soon discover just how far she'll go to protect her freedom.”
Glenn Close said, "I am honoured to be working with Channel 4, Sony and Playground to bring this highly original series to life. Nina and Moses Raine are deliciously brilliant writers and Maud Oldcastle is not like any character I have played before. I am thrilled to be a part of such a stellar team."
Gwawr Lloyd, Acting Head of Drama, Channel 4 said, “Maud is a deliciously dark and daring drama and the amazing Glenn Close will bring a thrilling complexity to the role. We're delighted to be working with Nina, Moses, Playground and Sony Pictures Television to bring this unique character to life and we can’t wait for audiences to meet Maud Oldcastle.”
The book "An Elderly Lady Is Up To No Good" was first published in 2018, and in the stories, the character is 88! The tales were set in Sweden, but as Maud is being shot in London, it appears the setting is being moved to the UK for the television series. The tone of the stories appears to be light-hearted and fun. They were originally written in Swedish before being translated into English.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
It's certainly an interesting idea to have an old lady as a serial killer!
Maud will be filming in London later this year and will hit Channel 4 next year. Check out our best Channel 4 dramas guide for more series to enjoy.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.