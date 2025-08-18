Glenn Close to star as a serial killer in new Channel 4 series based on bestsellers

Glenn Close is to star as an old lady who just happens to be a serial killer in a new Channel 4 series.

Based on "An Elderly Lady Is Up To No Good" and "An Elderly Lady Must Not Be Crossed" by Helene Tursten, the six-part series sees the legendary actor play Maud Oldcastle in the drama currently under the working title of Maud.

The character is teased as being "hilariously brusque, cantankerous, and ruthless… and those are her nice qualities. She's also a killer with a tortured past."

Teasing the plot, the makers say: "Determined to break from a lifetime spent caring for her sister, Maud sets out to claim a long-overdue second act… but a suspicious detective and an unrelenting world built for youth may soon discover just how far she'll go to protect her freedom.”

Glenn Close said, "I am honoured to be working with Channel 4, Sony and Playground to bring this highly original series to life. Nina and Moses Raine are deliciously brilliant writers and Maud Oldcastle is not like any character I have played before. I am thrilled to be a part of such a stellar team."

Gwawr Lloyd, Acting Head of Drama, Channel 4 said, “Maud is a deliciously dark and daring drama and the amazing Glenn Close will bring a thrilling complexity to the role. We're delighted to be working with Nina, Moses, Playground and Sony Pictures Television to bring this unique character to life and we can’t wait for audiences to meet Maud Oldcastle.”

The book "An Elderly Lady Is Up To No Good" was first published in 2018, and in the stories, the character is 88! The tales were set in Sweden, but as Maud is being shot in London, it appears the setting is being moved to the UK for the television series. The tone of the stories appears to be light-hearted and fun. They were originally written in Swedish before being translated into English.

It's certainly an interesting idea to have an old lady as a serial killer!

Maud will be filming in London later this year and will hit Channel 4 next year. Check out our best Channel 4 dramas guide for more series to enjoy.