Best Channel 4 dramas — all the must-see tv shows to watch on All 4

Here's the best Channel 4 dramas to enjoy right now including It's A Sin, Deadwaterfell and Misfits.

All 4 has a great range of drama series from both past and present, so if you're craving an old favourite or want to try something new, they've got you covered.

Don't miss our guides to the best ITV dramas and the best BBC dramas too, as there are lots of great options to choose from!

What are the best Channel 4 dramas available to stream online at All 4?

It's A Sin

In Russell T. Davies' new drama, we follow a group of friends, all in their late teens and early twenties, who move to London in 1981 and have their lives turned upside down by HIV/AIDS. The series spans a decade and follows how their lives are impacted by the epidemic.

The series is based on Davies' and his friends own experiences. Opening up to Esquire about It's A Sin, he said: "I was 18 in 1981, so I’ve been wanting to tell this story for that long, really. When the idea for Queer as Folk cropped up in 1988, it’s interesting that I didn’t write this, because I could have. But we were still mid-trauma and I can only presume, in hindsight, that I was just too close to that.”

Stars Olly Alexander, Omari Douglas, Callum Scott Howells, Lydia West, Nathaniel Curtis, Keeley Hawes, Shaun Dooley, Neil Patrick Harris and Stephen Fry.

Number of seasons: 1 (mini-series)

Episodes: 5

Average episode length: 46 minutes

The Great

The Great is an American comedy-drama series loosely based on the rise of Catherine the Great. It stars Elle Fanning as Catherine, and the series satirises her journey from an outsider to the longest-reigning female ruler in Russian history. It also focuses on her marriage to Emperor Peter III.

The series is based on Tony McNamara's play and has been nominated for several Emmy awards. All episodes are currently available to watch on All 4.

Stars Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Sacha Dhawan, Charity Wakefield, Gwilym Lee.

Number of seasons: 1

Episodes: 10

Average episode length: 52 minutes

David Tennant in Deadwater Fell. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Deadwater Fell

Fans of crime dramas won't want to miss Deadwater Fell, a mini-series that's perfect for binge watching. Comprised of just four episodes it follows the murder of a seemingly perfect family, a mother and her three young children, with the father being the sole survivor of the house fire.

But throughout the course of the series we discover that the family were far from happy or perfect, and a remote Scottish village is rocked by the horrific deaths.

Stars David Tennant, Cush Jumbo, Matthew McNulty, Anna Madeley, Lewis Gribben.

Number of seasons: 1 (mini-series)

Episodes: 4

Average episode length: 45 minutes

Reckoning

Another gritty drama, Reckoning, follows the lives of two men. As the series progresses, both men are battling with their inner demons and the murder of a local teenager soon sets them on a course of mutual destruction.

Stars Aden Young, Sam Trammell, Simone Kessell, Milly Alcock, Ed Oxenbould, Finn Little.

Number of seasons: 1 (mini-series)

Episodes: 10

Average episode length: 45 minutes

Misfits

In this iconic Channel 4 series, a group of young offenders doing community service get struck by lightning during a storm and begin to develop superpowers. There's five seasons in total, so plenty to keep you occupied!

Misfits follows Kelly Bailey, Curtis Donovan, Alisha Daniels and Simon Bellamy, who soon discover their newfound powers mirror their own individual personalities, and the first series navigates the aftermath of this strange storm.

Number of seasons: 5

Episodes: 37

Average episode length: 45 minutes

Olivia Colman and Julian Barratt star in Flowers. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Flowers

In this comedy-drama, Olivia Colman and Julian Barratt play Deborah and Maurice Flowers, who live with their two children and Maurice's Japanese illustrator Shun. The series deals with some dark themes such as depression, jealousy, insecurities, but mixes in the right amount of comedy to keep the audience laughing.

Flowers is the perfect series for anyone looking for something a little quirky and a little bit different, but also something that has a lot of heart.

Number of seasons: 2

Episodes: 12

Average episode length: 24 minutes