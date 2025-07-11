The fate of Rebus is finally revealed after epic fan wait — and it's good news!

Rebus will be back for a second season after a huge wait for fans.

It was beginning to look like we'd seen the last of the new version of Ian Rankin’s classic creation; however, the BBC has finally revealed, more than a year after the first series aired, that Outlander's Richard Rankin will again play a young version of the grouchy cop.

Teasing the plot of Rebus season 2, the makers said it "will explore the links between violent criminals involved in the drug trade in Edinburgh and the professional bourgeois world of law and finance, where police sometimes fear to tread."

Ian Rankin, Executive Producer, says: "Season 1 of Rebus ended on a cliffhanger. Only screenwriter Gregory Burke knows what happens next. So I'm hugely excited that season two will soon be with us. Rebus is back — mean, moody and as magnificent as ever!"

Richard Rankin returns as John Rebus (Image credit: BBC)

Gregory Burke, Writer, says: "I'm delighted to be given the chance by the BBC and Eleventh Hour Films to bring Rebus back to the nation’s TV screens once more.

"Ian Rankin’s character and body of work are the perfect materials with which to explore contemporary Scottish society and the turbulent world that surrounds it.”

No other casting has been announced yet, and we don't know when the second series will air. But we do know it's six parts.

Spoilers ahead if you've not seen season 1

Rebus's big enemy Cafferty (Image credit: BBC)

So, Rebus season 1 perfectly set up the second series, which we now know we’re getting. Rebus's ex's new husband was shot dead in the final moments of episode 6 , so the new series could see Rebus delve further into who was behind the killing and the Edinburgh drug scene, which is hinted at by the BBC's plot teaser.

Rebus also obviously has unfinished business with Ger Cafferty, whom he saved to stop his brother from going to prison. The second series might also reveal the fate of Rebus's brother, who has had to go into hiding after making the wrong enemies.

Louise Thornton, Head of Commissioning for BBC Scotland says: "We were blown away with the audience response to the new-look Rebus first time round so bringing it back for a second series was always a priority.

"The combination of brilliant storytelling, powerful performances and top class production values will make this new series must-see television. This commission is part of our recently announced strategy to bring more high impact scripted content from Scotland and we’re confident audiences will enjoy this next series as much as they did the first."