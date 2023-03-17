The Gold season 2: cast, plot and everything we know

The Gold season 2 is rumored to be in the works, which would be no surprise given the ratings success of the first.

According to The Sun, the BBC has "firm plans" to develop a follow-up to The Gold, with the second series reportedly depicting the whole group of criminals who were involved in the infamous 1983 Brink's-Mat heist.

Their source said: "This will be music to the ears of fans, some of whom have already seen all the episodes on iPlayer. Although every channel and streamer likes to revisit true crime stories, The Gold is one which seems to have captured people's imagination.

"Not only is it a nostalgia trip filled with 1980s cars, clothes and music, it provides a more in-depth look at the background of the criminals involved. Now they're going to explore even more characters involved in the original crime."

With that exciting rumor at the forefront, here's everything that we've heard about The Gold season 2 so far.

Since The Gold's first season is only just coming to an end (the series finale airs on BBC One on Sunday, March 19), and the show's not been officially confirmed by the BBC, we'd wager it'll be a while before we get confirmation of if and when a second series is coming back to our TV screens. But a 2024 release date looks likely.

In the meantime, you can stream the first season on BBC iPlayer, along with a whole host of shows; here are our recommendations of the best BBC dramas if you're looking for something new to watch while you wait.

The Gold season plot — where would the story go?

Could Kenneth Noye feature in season 2? (Image credit: Tannadice Pictures/BBC)

*spoilers ahead for the season finale of The Gold season 1*

The Gold creator Neil Forsyth definitely feels like there's more to explore with regards to the heist. In February, he said: "There is certainly still story to tell, so we will have to see what happens", adding: "there was a lot of story and some fantastic characters that we just didn't have room for in the show" (quotes via the Express).

As we mentioned, The Sun report claims The Gold season 2 will be exploring even more of the characters involved in the crime. According to their article, series two is likely to delve into the life of Charlie Wilson, a member of the 1963 Great Train Robbery gang who was tapped to help the gang launder the money made from the sale of the gold.

The series is also expected to continue following the lives of Kenneth Noye (Jack Lowden) and John "Goldfinger Palmer (Tom Cullen).

The show itself also sets up a big cliffhanger ending. After realizing that the stolen gold had actually been split in half, Brian Boyce (Hugh Bonneville) and his team are left trying to figure out where to begin the next stage of their investigation.

The Gold season 2 cast

(Image credit: BBC/Tannadice Pictures)

Many of the cast would be expected to return, with Hugh Bonneville as top cop Brian Boyce and Charlotte Spencer as Nicki Jennings. But we will get new characters, plus some characters may not return. For example, it's unclear if Dominic Cooper would return as Edwyn Cooper.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.