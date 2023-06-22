Three Little Birds: cast, plot, first looks and everything we know

Three Little Birds is an emotional historical drama arriving on ITV1, ITVX and BritBox.

Three Little Birds is the brainchild of legendary British comedian Sir Lenny Henry who has written and produced this ITV drama.

The period piece is a moving celebration of immigration as it follows three women who are brave enough to board a cruise ship and set sail for a new life in the ‘mother country’, namely the UK.

“It’s based on my mum’s story of coming to Britain in 1957,” says creator Lenny Henry. “It’s about the trials and tribulations of young black women making a new life in the UK.”

This historical drama stars The Nevers actress Rochelle Neil and former EastEnders star Saffron Coomber as gregarious sisters Leah and Chantrelle, who convince their bible-loving acquaintance Hosanna (Yazmin Belo) to join them on their adventure.

The series shows how the reality doesn’t quite live up to the promises they were made, but they are determined to overcome the obstacles thrown in their way and build a new life in Britain.

So here’s everything you need to know about Three Little Birds…

Saffron Coomber as Chantrelle Brahms in Three Little Birds. (Image credit: ITV)

Three Little Birds is a six-part series that will premiere on ITV1 in October 2023, as part of Black History month, and will be available for streaming on ITVX in the UK and BritBox in the US.

There’s no exact release date for October just yet. Keep checking this page and we’ll update you as soon as we hear anything.

On Amazon Prime Vi... Britbox is the No. 1 way to watch all your favorite British shows from the BBC and ITV. And you can watch it easily via Amazon Prime Video Channels. All your subscription and billing is handled through your Amazon account, allowing you to watch as much as you want for a single price.

Is there a trailer for Three Little Birds?

There's no trailer ready yet, but you can watch the Three Little Birds cast plus writer/producer Lenny Henry on the red carpet at the recent BAFTA TV Awards. Take a look below...

Three Little Birds plot

Set in 1957, post-Windrush, the series follows Jamaican sisters Leah (Rochelle Neil) and Chantrelle (Saffron Coomber) who are lured to the UK in search of new beginnings.

They follow their older brother Aston (played by Javone Prince), who has already made the move, and who asks them to bring him a potential wife from back home.

The sisters convince their virtuous friend Hosanna (Yazmin Belo) to join them on their journey but they all soon discover their new life doesn’t quite fit the promise of rock and roll, swing, Hollywood starlets and fabulous fashion they were expecting.

And it’s not just the British weather they have to contend with. Over time we learn the shocking truths about the lives they left behind and see how they fiercely tackle the obstacles of integration to build themselves a new home in Britain.

Yazmin Belo as Hosanna Drake. (Image credit: ITV)

Three Little Birds cast

Here are the main cast of Three Little Birds...

Rochelle Neil as Leah Whittaker

Rochelle plays the party-loving Leah. She’s previously starred in The Nevers, Guilt, Das Boot and Episodes.

Saffron Coomber as Chantrelle Brahms

Saffron is Chantrelle, Leah’s sister. She played Alexa in EastEnders and Lauren Earnshaw in Holby City. She’s also starred in Tracy Beaker Returns, Flack, Small Axe and The Deceived.

Yazmin Belo as Hosanna Drake

Newcomer Yazmin plays the religious Hosanna. She’s also starred in the short films What Just Happened and Mother’s Cry (a visual poem).

Rochelle Neil here as Leah Whittaker. (Image credit: ITV)

Who else is starring in Three Little Birds?

Three Little Birds also stars Javone Prince (Cruella, Yesterday) who plays Leah and Chantrelle’s brother Aston.

Also look out for Bobby Gordon (Hollyoaks) as the sisters’ new factory-worker colleague Shelton, and Arthur Darvill (Doctor Who, Broadchurch) and Beth Hayes (Mr Selfridge, Black Mirror) as Chantrelle’s employers Mr and Mrs Wantage.

All about Three Little Birds creator Sir Lenny Henry

Lenny Henry found fame as a comedian and impressionist when he appeared on New Faces in the 1970s. He fronted The Lenny Henry Show in 1984 and was the most influential black British comedian at the time.

He and screenwriter Richard Curtis founded Comic Relief in 1985 and Lenny appeared in numerous TV shows, including Tiswas, Chef! and The Magicians. He’s since starred in several films, dramas and movies, including Broadchurch, Alive and Kicking, Hope and Glory, My Name is Leon, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and The Sandman. He also appeared on The Masked Singer UK 2021 as ‘The Blob’.

Lenny is a prolific TV writer too, having co-written The Anansi Boys as well as Danny and the Human Zoo, Conversations with my Wife and Neverwhere.

Three Little Birds creator Sir Lenny Henry. (Image credit: BBC)

Behind the scenes, locations and more about Three Little Birds

Three Little Birds was written and produced by Sir Lenny Henry, alngisde guest writers Carol Russell and Avril Russell. The six-parter, produced by Tiger Aspect, was filmed in The Midlands, UK, in 2022 and early 2023. The drama was commissioned for ITV by Head of Drama, Polly Hill, working alongside Nana Hughes who is overseeing production for ITV.

The series is co-produced by BritBox International, with Diederick Santer as Executive Producer. Banijay Rights handle international distribution. Charles McDougall, Yero Timi Biu and Darcia Martin will direct two episodes each and Sir Lenny Henry, Lucy Bedford, Kate Crowe, Russell T Davies, Charles McDougall and Angela Ferreira serve as Executive Producers with Stella Nwimo producing.