Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Death at the Diner — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Mystery movie

Aurora Teagarden is back on the case.
Skyler Samuels is back on the case as the endearing sleuth Aurora Teagarden in Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Death at the Diner on Hallmark Mystery.
We last saw Samuels as Aurora Teagarden in Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Lesson in Murder. Both A Lesson in Murder and Death at the Diner originally appeared on Hallmark Plus and have now made their way to Hallmark Mystery.
Here's everything we know about Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Death at the Diner.
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Death at the Diner release date
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Death at the Diner premieres Thursday, July 10, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Mystery and will be available to stream the following day on Hallmark Plus.
We don't have a release date for UK viewers, but once one is available, we'll have it for you right here.
Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark Channel are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch.
You can also access Hallmark Mystery and Hallmark Channel via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. Hallmark Plus is a standalone streaming service that requires its own subscription; new movies and episodes of the network's series are available the day after they air.
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Death at the Diner premise
Here's the official synopsis of Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Death at the Diner from Hallmark Mystery:
"When the owner of the diner where Aurora Teagarden works is suddenly killed, her new boyfriend becomes the primary suspect!"
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Death at the Diner cast
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Death at the Diner features Skyler Samuels (Wizards of Waverly Place, Meg 2: The Trench) as Aurora Teagarden.
Also appearing in the movie are Steve Bacic, Evan Roderick and Kimberley Sustad.
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Death at the Diner trailer
Check out the preview of Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Death at the Diner directly below.
