Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie
Kathryn Davis and Torrance Coombs star in this Spring Into Love movie.
When a caterer finds herself in over her head, she turns to a dear friend for help and ends up finding love in Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient. It's one of the all-new movies in the Spring Into Love 2025 celebration on Hallmark Channel.
Spring Into Love 2025 includes five all-new movies. Four of the movies are part of the Hearts Around the Table series: Jenna's First Love, Shari's Second Act, Josh's Third Serving and Kiki's Fourth Ingredient. Journey to You is the fifth movie in the Spring Into Love event.
Here's everything we know about Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient.
Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient release date
Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient premieres Saturday, April 12, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.
We don't have a UK premiere date but as soon as we have more information we'll post it here.
Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.
You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away. So if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.
Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient premise
Here's the official synopsis of Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient from Hallmark Channel:
"Kiki is overjoyed and then overwhelmed when she agrees to cater a big wedding. She turns to Clay for support. Together, Kiki and Clay prove that the best ingredient is love."
Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient cast
Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient features Kathryn Davis (Everything Puppies, A Merry Royal Christmas) as Kiki and Torrance Coombs (Reign, Battlestar Galactica) as Clay.
Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient trailer
There's no preview or sneak peek for Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient just yet, but as soon as they pop up we'll have them for you right here.
