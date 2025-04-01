Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

When a caterer finds herself in over her head, she turns to a dear friend for help and ends up finding love in Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient. It's one of the all-new movies in the Spring Into Love 2025 celebration on Hallmark Channel.

Spring Into Love 2025 includes five all-new movies. Four of the movies are part of the Hearts Around the Table series: Jenna's First Love, Shari's Second Act, Josh's Third Serving and Kiki's Fourth Ingredient. Journey to You is the fifth movie in the Spring Into Love event.

Here's everything we know about Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient.

Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient premieres Saturday, April 12, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a UK premiere date but as soon as we have more information we'll post it here.

Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient premise

Here's the official synopsis of Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient from Hallmark Channel:

"Kiki is overjoyed and then overwhelmed when she agrees to cater a big wedding. She turns to Clay for support. Together, Kiki and Clay prove that the best ingredient is love."

Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient cast

Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient features Kathryn Davis (Everything Puppies, A Merry Royal Christmas) as Kiki and Torrance Coombs (Reign, Battlestar Galactica) as Clay.

Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient trailer

There's no preview or sneak peek for Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient just yet, but as soon as they pop up we'll have them for you right here.