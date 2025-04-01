Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

By published

Kathryn Davis and Torrance Coombs star in this Spring Into Love movie.

Torrance Coombs, Kathryn Davis in Hearts Around the Table: Kiki&#039;s Fourth Ingredient
Torrance Coombs and Kathryn Davis in Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient (Image credit: Hallmark Media/Photographer: Courtesy Brain Power Studio)

When a caterer finds herself in over her head, she turns to a dear friend for help and ends up finding love in Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient. It's one of the all-new movies in the Spring Into Love 2025 celebration on Hallmark Channel.

More Hallmark Channel movies

The Reluctant Royal
Royal-Ish
The Royal We
Sisterhood, Inc.
Return to Office
An Unexpected Valentine

Spring Into Love 2025 includes five all-new movies. Four of the movies are part of the Hearts Around the Table series: Jenna's First Love, Shari's Second Act, Josh's Third Serving and Kiki's Fourth Ingredient. Journey to You is the fifth movie in the Spring Into Love event.

Here's everything we know about Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient.

Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient release date

Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient premieres Saturday, April 12, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a UK premiere date but as soon as we have more information we'll post it here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away. So if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.

Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient premise

Here's the official synopsis of Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient from Hallmark Channel:

"Kiki is overjoyed and then overwhelmed when she agrees to cater a big wedding. She turns to Clay for support. Together, Kiki and Clay prove that the best ingredient is love."

Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient cast

Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient features Kathryn Davis (Everything Puppies, A Merry Royal Christmas) as Kiki and Torrance Coombs (Reign, Battlestar Galactica) as Clay.

Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient trailer

There's no preview or sneak peek for Hearts Around the Table: Kiki's Fourth Ingredient just yet, but as soon as they pop up we'll have them for you right here.

CATEGORIES
Sarabeth Pollock
Sarabeth Pollock
Editorial Content Producer

 

Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.  

When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Daniel Craig in Knives Out

This April Fools' Day deal is no prank — buy classic movies and TV shows at big discounts
Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty in Bonnie and Clyde

All-time classic now streaming on Netflix is a must-watch for all budding cinephiles — or anyone that loves a good heist movie
Jasmine pregnant at the 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 Tell All

After fiery 90 Day: The Last Resort Rob vs Jasmine exchange, here's whose side I'm on
See more latest
Most Popular
Luke Kirby in Etoile
Étoile: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the new Amy Sherman-Palladino series
Kate in a red dress smiling to the camera as she sits on the set of Life Stories.
Kate Garraway's Life Stories 2025: release date, guests and everything we know
Death in Paradise season 14 episode 8 DI Mervin Wilson
Death in Paradise season 15: everything we know
Tribe with Bruce Parry
Tribe with Bruce Parry: everything we know
Jake Epstein, Stephanie Bennett in Hearts Around the Table: Josh&#039;s Third Serving
Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie
Mount Etna erupting
Volcano with Dara Ó Briain: release date and everything we know
Ken Jennings on Jeopardy! Masters
Jeopardy Masters! 2025: release date, contestants and everything we know about the game show
Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad season 6
Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad season 6 — release date, episode guide, interview and everything we know
Jon Hamm in a suit in Your Friends &amp; Neighbors
Your Friends & Neighbors: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Jon Hamm series
New York Mets&#039; Francisco Lindor
How to watch 2025 Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV Plus
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch