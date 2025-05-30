To Barcelona, With Love: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel Passport to Love 2025 movie

To Barcelona, With Love is the first installment of a duet of movies set in Spain and featuring Alison Sweeney and Ashley Williams. The movie is part of the Passport to Love 2025 celebration on Hallmark Channel.

The other movies in the Passport to Love 2025 series include To Barcelona, Forever, Villa Amore and A Machu Picchu Proposal.

Here's everything we know about To Barcelona, With Love.

To Barcelona, With Love premieres Saturday, June 7, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel and will be available to stream the following day on Hallmark Plus.

We don't have a release date for UK viewers, but once one is available, we'll have it for you right here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord, there are a few other options to help you watch.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. Hallmark Plus is a standalone streaming service that requires its own subscription; new movies and episodes of the network's series are available the day after they air.

To Barcelona, With Love premise

Here's the official synopsis of To Barcelona, With Love from Hallmark Channel:

"Erica, an American translator, secretly revises a novel set in Barcelona. Everything is fine until bookstore owner Nico invites the credited author, Anna, to the city for a book-signing."

To Barcelona, With Love cast

To Barcelona, With Love features Ashley Williams (Jingle Bell Run, Notes of Autumn) as Anna, Alison Sweeney (Days of Our Lives, The Hannah Swensen Mysteries) as Erica and Alejandro Tous (The Longest Night, Vida Perfecta) as Nico.

All three stars will return for the second movie in the duet, To Barcelona, Forever.

To Barcelona, With Love trailer

Ready to head to Spain? Check out the preview of To Barcelona, With Love directly below.