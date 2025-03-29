Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie
Stephanie Bennett and Jake Epstein star in this Spring Into Love movie.
Two teachers work together after their funding gets cut and end up falling for each other in Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving. It's one of the all-new movies in the Spring Into Love 2025 celebration on Hallmark Channel.
Spring Into Love 2025 includes five all-new movies. Four of the movies are part of the Hearts Around the Table series: Jenna's First Love, Shari's Second Act, Josh's Third Serving and Kiki's Fourth Ingredient. Journey to You is the fifth movie in the Spring Into Love event.
Here's everything we know about Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving.
Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving release date
Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving premieres Saturday, April 5, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.
Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving premise
Here's the official synopsis of Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving from Hallmark Channel:
"When after school programs see their funding cut, Teachers Josh and Ella turn to fundraising before banding together in search of a larger donation, falling hard along the way."
Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving cast
Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving features Stephanie Bennett (A Perfect Christmas Carol) as Ella and Jake Epstein (Mistletoe & Menorahs) as Josh.
Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving trailer
Take a look at the preview and sneak peek for Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving below.
