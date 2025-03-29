Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

Two teachers work together after their funding gets cut and end up falling for each other in Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving. It's one of the all-new movies in the Spring Into Love 2025 celebration on Hallmark Channel.

Spring Into Love 2025 includes five all-new movies. Four of the movies are part of the Hearts Around the Table series: Jenna's First Love, Shari's Second Act, Josh's Third Serving and Kiki's Fourth Ingredient. Journey to You is the fifth movie in the Spring Into Love event.

Here's everything we know about Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving.

Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving premieres Saturday, April 5, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a UK premiere date but as soon as we have more information we'll post it here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock , so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo , Sling TV , Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV , YouTube TV and Fubo . While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away. So if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.

Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving premise

Here's the official synopsis of Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving from Hallmark Channel:

"When after school programs see their funding cut, Teachers Josh and Ella turn to fundraising before banding together in search of a larger donation, falling hard along the way."

Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving cast

Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving features Stephanie Bennett (A Perfect Christmas Carol) as Ella and Jake Epstein (Mistletoe & Menorahs) as Josh.

Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek for Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving below.

Preview - Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving - Starring Jake Epstein & Stephanie Bennett - YouTube Watch On