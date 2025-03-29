Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie

By published

Stephanie Bennett and Jake Epstein star in this Spring Into Love movie.

Jake Epstein, Stephanie Bennett in Hearts Around the Table: Josh&#039;s Third Serving
(Image credit: Hallmark Media/Photographer: Courtesy Brain Power Studio)

Two teachers work together after their funding gets cut and end up falling for each other in Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving. It's one of the all-new movies in the Spring Into Love 2025 celebration on Hallmark Channel.

Spring Into Love 2025 includes five all-new movies. Four of the movies are part of the Hearts Around the Table series: Jenna's First Love, Shari's Second Act, Josh's Third Serving and Kiki's Fourth Ingredient. Journey to You is the fifth movie in the Spring Into Love event.

Here's everything we know about Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving.

Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving release date

Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving premieres Saturday, April 5, at 8 pm ET/PT on Hallmark Channel.

We don't have a UK premiere date but as soon as we have more information we'll post it here.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery are included in many cable TV packages, but if you've cut the cord there are a few other options to help you watch. They now have a partnership with Peacock, so you can watch new movies on the streaming platform with a subscription.

You can also access Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery via Philo, Sling TV, Frndly TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo. While Hallmark Plus is the network's streaming arm, you cannot access new movies from Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Mystery right away. So if you're looking to watch new movies as soon as they release, you'll need access to the channel.

Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving premise

Here's the official synopsis of Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving from Hallmark Channel:

"When after school programs see their funding cut, Teachers Josh and Ella turn to fundraising before banding together in search of a larger donation, falling hard along the way."

Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving cast

Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving features Stephanie Bennett (A Perfect Christmas Carol) as Ella and Jake Epstein (Mistletoe & Menorahs) as Josh.

Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving trailer

Take a look at the preview and sneak peek for Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving below.

Preview - Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving - Starring Jake Epstein & Stephanie Bennett - YouTube Preview - Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving - Starring Jake Epstein & Stephanie Bennett - YouTube
Watch On
Sneak Peek - Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving - Hallmark Channel - YouTube Sneak Peek - Hearts Around the Table: Josh's Third Serving - Hallmark Channel - YouTube
Watch On
Sarabeth Pollock
Sarabeth Pollock
Editorial Content Producer

 

Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.  

When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022. 

