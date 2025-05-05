Kings Court: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the dating show
The spinoff of the original Queens Court sees three famous bachelors look for love.
Hear ye, hear ye, court is in session as a new dating show is taking to the streaming world in Kings Court. The spinoff of the popular Queens Court series, the new show features some high-profile eligible bachelors in their quest for romance. With Hollywood supercouple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete guiding the experience as the co-hosts, viewers will have to watch and see if real love connections are formed.
Here’s everything we know about Kings Court.
Kings Court release date
Kings Court debuts on Bravo on Sunday, July 13 at 9 pm ET/PT. The series premiere becomes available the next day on Peacock.
If you plan to watch episodes of Kings Court live, you'll need access to Bravo. The channel is a part of many traditional cable/satellite television packages. Bravo is also available with live TV streaming services such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Again, episodes of Kings Court become available on Peacock the day after they air live.
While we don't have release date information for Kings Court in the UK, we anticipate it will become available on Hayu.
Kings Court premise
Here’s an official synopsis for Kings Court:
"Finding love comes with its challenges and if you’re a celebrity with fame and fortune, the stakes are even higher. Kings Court is a new dating series with three celebrity kings — supermodel Tyson Beckford, NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer and WWE legend Thaddeus 'Titus O’Neil' Bullard — searching for their queen among 21 smart, accomplished and beautiful single ladies ready to risk it all for the one.
"In each episode, the kings take the women on fun, adventurous dates to discover which of them tug at their heartstrings. The ladies pull out all the stops to make a lasting impression, but it comes to a head at the elimination dinner party where the men choose who gets another chance at love and who goes home. After navigating a roller coaster of emotional highs, dramatic lows and tough eliminations, the kings must ultimately decide which of these fabulous ladies is their queen."
Kings Court cast
Helping to usher in the inaugural season of the series are supermodel Tyson Beckford, WWE legend Thaddeus “Titus O’Neil” Bullard and retired NBA superstar Carlos Boozer.
Kings Court hosts
Kings Court is hosted by Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete. Holly is a longtime actress and has appeared in 21 Jump Street (the series and movie), Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper and For Your Love. She's even hosted a season of the daytime talk show, The Talk.
Rodney is a former NFL player who got into the acting business, appearing in Why Did I Get Married Too? and Ballers. He's also hosted shows like NFL on Fox.
Kings Court trailer
Take a look at the trailer for the brand-new series.
A post shared by OMFGRealityTV (@omfgrealitytv)
A photo posted by on
