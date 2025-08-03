Netflix adds Perfect Match season 3 to the streamer this weekend

If you're a lover of reality dating shows (guilty!), you'll surely spot more than a few familiar faces among the cast of Perfect Match season 3—the Netflix dating competition brings together singles from the larger Netflix Reality Universe, a.k.a. the streaming services uber-popular reality dating shows like Love is Blind, Too Hot to Handle and Temptation Island.

And, for the first time in franchise history, the show will also feature non-Netflix stars from equally beloved series such as Love Island, Siesta Key and The Bachelor, who will join in on the Perfect Match fun as daters pair up and go through various physical challenges to test their fledgling situationships under the watchful eye of host Nick Lachey.

"Contestants will pair up and take part in scandalous challenges designed to test compatibility and stir up drama — think epic rounds of suck and blow that take place on an obstacle course," per Netflix. "After each challenge, host Nick Lachey will bring the winning couple into the boardroom where they’ll have the power to break up opposing pairs and bring in new singles. Make the wrong choice, and they could end up all alone, risking elimination and the chance to meet their perfect match."

All of the messy romantic action kicked off this weekend, with the first six episodes arriving on the streaming platform on Friday, August 1. Episode 7 through 9 will drop this Friday, August 8, while the grand finale will hit the streamer on Friday, August 15, so mark your calendars!

To tune into the first six episodes of Perfect Match season 3, as well as the upcoming future installments of the reality dating competition, you're going to need access to Netflix. Current subscription prices include the "Standard with ads" plan for $7.99 per month, the commercial-free "Standard" option for $17.99 per month or the "Premium" tier for $24.99 per month.

YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for Perfect Match season 3 before tuning into the reality dating competition on Netflix this weekend and beyond.