Prime Video's new Tom Brady sports documentary Built in Birmingham premieres today

Tom Brady knows football, for sure, but does he know football? You'll find out just that in Prime Video's new docuseries Built in Birmingham: Brady & The Blues, which premieres on the Amazon streaming service today, August 1.

The gritty, five-part sports series chronicles the 2024/25 season of the Birmingham City Football Club—a professional soccer club based in Birmingham, England that "have been the pioneers in f*****g up games of football from 1875,” explains fans in the doc—shortly after its purchase by a wealthy American consortium led by NFL icon and multi-Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and billionaire Tom Wagner.

Telling "the authentic tale of a club accustomed to sporting heartbreak who are rebuilt to win," per the streamer, the episodes will follow the team as it navigates its new ownership and multiple managerial changes all while trying to climb the English football pyramid and snag a spot in the EFL Sky Bet Championship.

"With unfiltered access to Brady, Wagner, the team and fans, this is a character-led series rooted in the city’s unique culture and driven by the stories of those who are deeply invested in bringing success to one of England’s toughest clubs," reads the series' official synopsis, per Amazon.

The docuseries was executive produced by Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders and a lifelong Blues fan, and was co-directed by Claudia Corbisiero and Gotham Chopra. Built in Birmingham: Brady & the Blues joins Prime Video’s growing line-up of sports-focused documentaries such as All or Nothing: Arsenal, Federer: Twelve Final Days, Ben Stokes: Phoenix from the Ashes and more, in case you want to pad out your watch list with even more athlete-focused features.

To tune into Built in Birmingham: Brady & The Blues this weekend and beyond, you're going to need access to Amazon Prime Video. Monthly subscription to the streaming service is currently priced at $8.99 per month, or you can get Prime Video access with a general Amazon Prime membership for $14.99 per month or $139 per year.

Built in Birmingham: Brady and the Blues | Official trailer - YouTube Watch On

Check out the official trailer for Built in Birmingham: Brady & The Blues before tuning into the new docuseries on Prime Video starting today.