Best streaming services in 2022 — how to find what's right for you

If you're looking for the best streaming service to subscribe to, you'd be forgiven for thinking that it's a tough task — with so many different video platforms online, simply understanding the differences between them can be a huge task.

But it's a task worth doing. Most streaming services aren't too expensive, but subscribe to a couple and you'll find lots of money leaving your bank account each month, even if you make the most of streaming deals — plus, you can't possibly watch all the movies and TV shows put live every week.

That's where we come in. At What to Watch, we spend loads of our time watching movies, TV shows, documentaries, live TV and sports and know our way around all the streaming services. We know how much value for money they offer, what kind of shows they air and what kind of users might enjoy them most.

So we can help you navigate the cluttered streaming service landscape, to work out which one is best for you. Our list takes into account factors like pricing, app quality and obviously the movies, TV shows and sports themselves, and our ranking is decided with these all considered.

This guide to the best streaming services gets updated regularly because the streaming landscape constantly changes. Price hikes, new shows or movies, TV cancelations and feature improvements all ensure that our ranking is shifting all the time, so keep checking back each month to see what's top.

It's also worth pointing out that there's not really one best streaming service — different people have different tastes and so the most interesting platform for one person might be joyless for another. To cater to all tastes, we've highlighted who might enjoy each service and who might want to skip it.

Best streaming services

Finn Wolfhard Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo in Stranger Things. (Image credit: Netflix)

1. Netflix A good all-rounder with a large library Specifications Availability: US and UK Starting price: $9.99/£6.99 Reasons to buy + Great original TV shows + Plenty of documentaries Reasons to avoid - Weaker movie offerings - Quick to cancel shows

Netflix is the biggest name in the streaming game, largely thanks to being one of the first companies to offer on-demand online video (and physical rentals before — remember that?).

If you're a fan of TV shows, you probably already use Netflix. It pumps out spectacular originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, Bridgerton, The Witcher, The Crown, Sex Education, the list goes on. The number of easily-recommendable Netflix series is constantly growing too, though in 2022 the platform has proven that it can be quick to cancel popular shows too.

Netflix is also great for documentaries, particularly true crime ones. You can't have missed the talk around Tiger King, but it's not alone with Tinder Swindler, Fyre, Wild Wild Country, My Octopus Teacher and more all gripping fans. It seems like every other week that there's another Netflix doc doing the rounds.

Netflix has been hit or miss with film buffs. For every The Irishman, Roma or, coming up Glass Onion, numerous Netflix originals fail to make a dent as often as the shows, even though they've previously touted they release a new original every week. The selection of other movies is still solid, but with many studios making their own streaming services, gone are the days when Netflix has the best selection of films of all the platforms.

Netflix is one of the more affordable streaming services, but that's for the basic plan with 480p video streaming and only a single stream at once. The Standard tier is pricier and offers two screens and 1080p playback, but you'll have to buy the Premium tier for 4K HDR video and four screens of playing at once.

Here's all you need to know about Netflix

Morfydd Clark in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Image credit: Ben Rothstein/Prime Video)

2. Prime Video Great for movies and niche channels Specifications Availability: US and UK Starting price: $14.99/£8.99 Reasons to buy + Great for movies + X-Ray is fantastic + Many Prime benefits Reasons to avoid - Channels bump up price - Confusing interface

Some of you won't even need to pay for Prime Video — the service is included in the price of Amazon Prime, so if you already pay for that, whether it's for next-day shopping, free audio or ebooks, free video games, free music or any of the other perks of Prime, then Prime Video is free too.

Prime Video is a platform that could easily be the best if its interface made more sense. Since it's baked into Amazon's website on computers, it can be incredibly hard to search for videos or channels or get your head around the service itself.

Get your head around the layout though, and you'll find a streaming service that's pretty great. Its strong suit is movies, with a fantastic selection of blockbusters to B-movies, English-language and international pictures, romances to horrors and everything in between.

That's not to say Prime Video is bad for TV, with a few stand-out originals including The Boys, The Rings of Power, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Good Omens — you'll also find plenty of box sets of classic shows too.

An absolutely fantastic feature of Prime Video is X-Ray, which comes courtesy of IMDb (which Amazon also owns). If you pause a stream, Prime Video will tell you who's on screen, so you can remind yourself of what you've seen the actors in before, as well as the song that's playing. Sometimes it'll also tell you trivia and facts about the scene you're watching.

Not to mention, Prime Video has gotten into the sports arena, as the exclusive home for the NFL's Thursday Night Football games.

There are also Prime Video channels, extra subscriptions on top of the core one that lets you stream even more content. Channels include Shudder for horror, Daily Burn for fitness, Coda Collection for music shows and over 100 more. As these cost extra, you could find your monthly bill skyrocketing if you go for lots of these though.

Here's all you need to know about Prime Video.

A still from Our Flag Means Death, a popular HBO Max comedy. (Image credit: Aaron Epstein/HBO Max)

3. HBO Max High-profile shows and movies Specifications Availability: US Starting price: $9.99 Reasons to buy + Some huge originals + Soon to get better Reasons to avoid - Limited availability - Downloads locked to higher tier

Warner Bros. Discovery has done a good job at confusing people with its streaming services: first, there was HBO Go, then there was HBO Now, then there was HBO and now there's HBO Max. While the last two are still around, HBO Max is the one to subscribe to.

HBO Max has most of Warner Bros. Discovery's catalog, including shows and movies for adults and kids made by HBO, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network and Warner Bros. In 2023, it'll also get Discovery Plus programming too, so the future looks bright for this streaming service.

There are plenty of big-profile HBO Max originals coming from those various channels. House of the Dragon is a big one, but it's in good company, with Hacks, Our Flag Means Death and countless Scooby-Doo and DC Comics shows impressing various audiences. HBO is also one of the better US streaming services for movies, so you likely won't be disappointed by the collection available.

Sadly, HBO Max is only available in limited regions, though the company says it's working to expand that. In unsupported regions, you can find some of its originals and shows on other streaming services (on Sky TV in the UK, for example).

There are two tiers of HBO Max: one is more affordable, but it comes with ads and doesn't let you download shows or movies to view offline. You'll have to pay more for that privilege and to avoid advertising.

Here's all you need to know about HBO Max.

A still from She-Hulk, one of the newest Disney Plus Marvel shows. (Image credit: Disney Plus)

4. Disney Plus Best for families Specifications Availability: US and UK Starting price: $7.99/£7.99 Reasons to buy + The only real way to watch Disney shows and movies + Great programming for kids and family-viewing + Frequent discounts Reasons to avoid - Lack of variety (if you're not a Marvel, Pixar, or Star Wars fan) - Hit-or-miss exclusives

If you like Disney, Marvel or Star Wars movies and TV... well, you probably already have a Disney Plus subscription. But if not, it probably should be your go-to streaming service.

Disney Plus is great for everything Disney — does the name give that away? — with the entire catalog of Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and other Disney content, both originals and older shows. There's also the content from Disney's sub-brands, including Fox (all of The Simpsons), National Geographic and Searchlight Pictures.

If you're not a fan of Disney stuff though, you might find this streaming service's offerings a little bland. There's not too many shows or movies outside of Disney's core beats, and most of the originals are Star Wars or Marvel ones.

Lots of those exclusives can be a little divisive though. While the first few (The Mandalorian or Wandavision) were well-received, more recent ones like The Book of Boba Fett or She-Hulk are struggling to receive the same accolades.

Don't take our word for it though — whether or not you think it's for you, Disney is pretty good at offering discounts for its streaming service. There are frequent price cuts, including on Black Friday and Disney Plus day, but it's also easy to get bundles for the service with other services, phone plans, TV purchases and more.

One last note, if you're in the UK, Disney Plus also is the home for many Hulu originals/exclusive series, like Only Murders in the Building and The Old Man.

Here's all you need to buy about Disney Plus

A still from Normal People, one of the most popular Hulu shows. (Image credit: BBC)

5. Hulu Good for on-demand and live TV Specifications Availability: US Starting price: $7.99 Reasons to buy + Some good original shows + Live TV option Reasons to avoid - Recent price increases - Limited features for ad-enabled tier

Hulu is currently ranked lower on our list due to recent price increases, which added $1 and $2 to the price of ad-enabled and ad-free monthly prices respectively and $10 to the cost of the annual subscription. It used to be one of the cheapest streaming services and while it still costs less than some rivals, it's no longer the bargain it was.

Hulu is a great streaming service for TV shows — its library includes classics like Community, Schitt's Creek and Lost, as well as hit originals like The Handmaid's Tale, Under the Banner of Heaven, Only Murders in the Building and Normal People.

There's also an option for streaming live TV, which bumps up the price but replaces the need for a cable subscription.

Sure, Hulu isn't as great for movies, with a selection that's a little patchy, but a few popular originals in this area like Prey suggest that the streaming service could be bringing a bigger emphasis to this area soon.

Hulu has the same issue as HBO Max regarding its two tiers — the more affordable one means you still have ads in your shows and you also can't download anything to watch online. You'll be paying $14.99 per month for that feature and to avoid ads.

Here's all you need to know about Hulu and Hulu with Live TV

A still from Halo, one of the biggest Paramount Plus shows. (Image credit: Adrienn Szabo/Paramount+)

6. Paramount Plus For everything Paramount Specifications Availability: US and UK Starting price: $4.99/£6.99 Reasons to buy + Low price + Lots of Star Trek and Mission Impossible Reasons to avoid - Quite a limited library - Ad-free is big price hike

One of the newer kids on the streaming block, Paramount Plus is a lot like Disney Plus, in that it has great depth around certain franchises, but little variety and can feel empty in other areas.

If you like the Star Trek franchise, Mission Impossible (and its countless sequels) or South Park, you'll find that Paramount Plus has hours of content for you. There are also a select few originals like Halo, The Good Fight and The Offer. It also has offshots of Yellowstone, including 1883, 1923 and Tulsa King, all of which are part of the Taylor Sheridan universe; FYI, Yellowstone is now streaming on Paramount Plus in the US, but is for UK subscribers. Still, there are fewer originals than other services (something that makes sense given how new it is).

One thing that Paramount Plus has that most of its competitors don't have, however, is live sports. Paramount Plus streams a number of live sports, including the NFL and college football.

But Paramount Plus' library is certainly smaller than its rivals, so it's probably not the kind of service you'll subscribe to for more than a couple of months at a time — at least not yet.

Balancing this out is the fact it's pretty cheap. It's one of the most affordable streaming services you can subscribe to right now, especially with many of its competitors bumping up their prices.

The low price gets you an ad-enabled experience though, wit the ad-free experience much pricier, something that'll may put you off from upgrading.

As a fledgling streaming service, Paramount Plus is one we're hoping to hear a lot more from in the future, especially with Paramount's own library of classics. So going forward, you may see it at a higher spot in this list.

Here's all you need to know about Paramount Plus

A still from Prehistoric Planet, one of the biggest-profile Apple TV Plus shows. (Image credit: Apple TV )

7. Apple TV Plus A limited library but some great originals Specifications Availability: US and UK Starting price: $4.99/£4.99 Reasons to buy + Some great originals + Bundled with Apple products Reasons to avoid - Very limited library - Buggy on some platforms

We'd love to be able to place Apple TV Plus higher on this list, and it's possible that it'll climb the rankings in the future, but right now it's a little harder to recommend than its rivals.

Apple TV Plus just doesn't have the library of its massive rivals — in fact, it's rather limited. But what the Apple streamer lacks in quantity, it certainly makes up for in quality.

You may have heard the buzz around Ted Lasso, but a surprising number of its shows also spark interest: Foundation, The Morning Show, Severance, For All Mankind, Slow Horses, Prehistoric Planet and more such shows have dedicated fans. There are a few popular movies too, like Oscar-winners CODA and Wolfwalkers, though Apple TV Plus just isn't as great for feature films.

That could change admittedly, with Martin Scorsese's upcoming Killers of the Flower Moon sure to drive sign-ups.

It's hard to discuss Apple TV Plus without mentioning the company's other products. That's because purchasing Apple devices frequently lands you membership to TV Plus, so iFans can easily trial the service for free. In fact, that's the best audience, because on some other platforms (like PCs or PlayStations), the Apple TV Plus app is surprisingly buggy.

Here's all you need to know about Apple TV Plus

Bel-Air on Peacock (Image credit: Peacock)

8. Peacock NBCUniversal's streaming service Specifications Availability: US and UK Starting price: $4.99/free (with Sky) Reasons to buy + Offers a free tier + A few exclusive blockbusters Reasons to avoid - Only available in UK to Sky customers - Few must-watch originals

In theory Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service for its own content, is a great buy.

It's not too expensive, especially if you opt for the free tier (which is ad-enabled and has a limited library, but doesn't cost you). It's got a wide selection of new movies, with the Fast and Furious franchise, The Northman and Jurassic World: Dominion included. It also offers a nice big library of live sports, including English Premiere League soccer and Sunday Night Football.

However, there's not much about it that makes it the best choice for people. It doesn't have any must-watch originals, like Disney Plus or Netflix do, and while its price is low, it's also not significantly cheaper than its rivals, especially if you opt for the $9.99-per-month Premium Plus version that drops the ads.

So if you've tested lots of the streaming services ranked higher and want something new, it's definitely worth checking out. But it's not going to become your one-stop shop for entertainment.

In the UK, Peacock is a tricky one — it's only available to Sky TV subscribers and while it's free, it doesn't have quite the same library as in the US. So it's basically just a perk of another service, rather than one in itself.

Here's everything you need to know about Peacock

BritBox shows Sanditon Season 2 (Image credit: BritBox)

9. Britbox A repository for British shows Specifications Availability: US and UK Starting price: $6.99/£5.99 Reasons to buy + Lots of classic UK shows + Growing library of originals Reasons to avoid - Better selection in the US - High price for niche service

If you like British shows, then Britbox is your one-stop shop for most of them worth talking about.

From heritage costume dramas to police procedurals and zany comedies, Britbox has a huge selection of shows and movies from the British Isles. Well, it does in the US, but with ITV and BBC having their own services in the UK, not as many shows are on Britbox there.

For history buffs, this is a great streaming service, as not only does it have shows and movies about history, but it has quite a few historical and classic ones too. And, Britbox is slowly growing its collection of originals.

Compared to something like Netflix, Britbox could be considered quite a niche option, and that's why it's lower on this list, but it still does have a diverse enough collection of videos to appeal to lots of people.

Here's all you need to know about Britbox

Alternative streaming services

As well as the big streaming services above, there are some alternative streaming services that might interest you.

These are more niche ones, offering specific content only, which is why we haven't listed them with the "big dogs" above — it wouldn't be fair to compare a generalist service to a bespoke one.

But if you're looking for something particular, these are all worth considering.

ESPN Plus: US-only sports streaming service

For all things sports, ESPN Plus is a great streaming service. It offers you a deluge of sports coverage for a huge range of activities, including live sports and original shows. All of this comes to $9.99 per month, which could be a good deal for a passionate sports fan.

Find out more about ESPN Plus here or sign up for ESPN Plus here.

Hayu: UK-only reality show streaming service

If you're a fan of reality shows in the UK, you've got one streaming service that offers you everything you want: Hayu. For £4.99 per month, you can keep up with the Kardashians, see what's being Made in Chelsea or see the real housewives of... well, half the countries in the world, at this point.

Sign up for Hayu here.

Shudder: US & UK horror streaming service

Fans of the spooky (or gory) probably already know of Shudder, as it offers lots of new and older horror movies and TV shows. It costs $5.99/£4.99 per month and is available as a Prime Video channel or from its standalone app. It's worth checking out for its selection of dark materials.

Sign up for Shudder here

Passionflix: US-only romance streaming service

You'll love this streaming service if you like watching romance shows and TV. Unlike most of the streaming services we've mentioned, its library is largely made up of originals and it's always adapting romance books into videos. Membership costs $5.99 per month.

Find out more about Passionflix here or sign up for Passionflix here.

Crunchyroll: US and UK anime streaming service

Crunchyroll houses tens of thousands of hours of anime, streaming much of it almost immediately after it airs in Japan; it also has loads of manga to read. It's actually free to sign up, but you can get more features for $7.99/£4.99 like ad-free viewing.

Sign up for Crunchyroll here

Best streaming service FAQs

What is a streaming service anyway? Quite simply, a streaming service is any kind of platform that lets you enjoy entertainment online without having to download it first, or wait for that to happen. You've already seen a list of them; other examples include Google Stadia for games or Spotify for music, but this site is called 'What to Watch', not 'What to Play' or 'What to Listen to', which is why those services weren't listed. Streaming services often have large libraries that you can access at any time, without having to wait for them to air, but another key feature is algorithms which, subtly or overtly, help you find new things to watch that you might enjoy. There are many streaming services to pick from, hence this article.

What devices do streaming services work on? Almost everything! A TV will, likely, be your go-to choice for watching movies, TV and sports. If you have a smart TV, you'll likely already have access to lots of services, but if you don't, a streaming stick is a great way to get onto them, as long as your TV has an HDMI port. Gaming consoles can also access streaming services, so if you have one, you don't really need a streaming stick or device. Laptops and PCs are also convenient for watching shows and movies, especially on the move. That's if you can resist the temptation to tab out and check your emails. A benefit, though, is the ability to quickly jump to IMDb to check where you know that actor from. But more and more devices support streaming services — like smartphones and tablets — and these also let you download videos to watch when you're traveling or have no network service.

How many streaming services should you subscribe to? Your number of streaming services obviously depends on your financial situation, with streaming deals making owning more feasible. So do streaming service free trials, for the few services that offer them. While the number of streaming services is usually dictated by your financial situation, there's one other factor that we all share in common — the number of hours in a day. There's no point in subscribing to all the services, because not only will that break the bank very quickly, but you simply won't have time to watch everything. A strategy to fix this and save money, which many streaming fans enjoy, is the practice of service-switching — signing up for select services at a time based on newly available content, they canceling them when you've watched what you wanted. This also lets you make the most of the various free trials on offer by services. Of course, it's a lot of hassle changing frequently, so it's best to adapt your strategy to what you want to watch.