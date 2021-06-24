'Sex Education' Season 3: Netflix reveals September premiere date and first-look pictures

Sex Education Season 3 is heading back to Netflix soon, as the streaming giant has confirmed the exciting news via its official Twitter account. The much-loved show is set to return on Friday 17 September, with fans eagerly awaiting new episodes after Season 2 ended in January last year.

Announcing the news, Netflix wrote: "We’re all getting the bus because Sex Education S3 is streaming 17 September!"

As well as this, some first-look images were released to give viewers a taste of what's to come. Fan favorites are returning for the new Season, including Asa Butterfield (Otis), Emma Mackey (Maeve), Gillian Anderson (Jean), Ncuti Gatwa (Eric), and Connor Swindells (Adam), and Aimee Lou Wood, who won a BAFTA recently for her performance as Aimee.

Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs and Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley in Sex Education Season 3. (Image credit: Netflix)

There are some new cast members appearing in the new series too, as Sex Education welcomes Jason Isaacs playing Peter Groff, Mr. Groff’s more successful and not very modest older brother, Indra Ové as Elsie’s foster mum Anna and Dua Saleh making their acting debut, playing Cal, a nonbinary student at Moordale.

There are 8 new episodes coming to Netflix, continuing on from the hilarious and often cringe-worthy moments from Seasons 1 and 2.

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong and Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn in Sex Education Season 3. (Image credit: Netflix)

An official synopsis for the new series reveals: "It’s a new year, Otis is having casual sex, Eric and Adam are official, and Jean has a baby on the way. Meanwhile, new headteacher Hope (played by Jemima Kirke) tries to return Moordale to a pillar of excellence, Aimee discovers feminism, Jackson gets a crush and a lost voicemail still looms. Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes, and much more of Madam Groff."

But it seems there have been some changes too, as fans have spotted a uniform for the Moordale students. Previously the students didn't wear a uniform, which suggests there have been some shake-ups when it comes to school rules.

Netflix also teased this, writing: "Moordale uniforms!! Maeve with a fringe and dip-dyed hair!!! New characters!!!! It’s a lot to take in!!!!!"

Fans won't have to wait long to get their questions answered though, with the series returning at the end of September. Until then, the previous two Seasons are available on demand via Netflix right now.