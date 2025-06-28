New on Netflix June 28-July 4: our editor's top 5 picks coming this week

Lots of the Netflix line-up for this week consists of returning titles; some after a week, others after half a decade, with two sequels to things that came out absolutely ages ago.

Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel

The latest in Netflix's series of weekly Trainwreck documentaries about headline-grabbing events is The Cult of American Apparel, and it lands this week as a feature-length doc.

As you can tell by the name, Cult of American Apparel looks at the noughties clothing brand. It tells the story of the rise and fall of the shop, which grew hugely in popularity both as a place to shop and a place to work, but then turned around as allegations of financial mismanagement and staff mistreatment began to come out.

Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers

Twenty years on, Netflix has a new docuseries about the 2005 terror attack in London, England, which saw multiple bombs go off around the city.

In Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers, we'll learn more about the aftermath of this attack as first responders and the public came to terms with the events while journalists and law enforcement searched to figure out who was responsible for it.

Releases on Tuesday, July 1

Tour de France: Unchained season 3

Tour de France: Unchained is one of Netflix's many annual sporting docuseries, which come out to give you a behind-the-scenes look at the respective activity of the previous year, and as you can tell this is a cycling show.

In season 3 of TdF:U we'll meet several of cyclists competing in the three-week race around France during the 2024 race. We'll follow as they pull ahead or full back, watching them as well as their teams and families following along, to see what it's like to compete in the world's biggest pedal race.

Releases on Wednesday, July 2

The Old Guard 2

Five years ago, Netflix released a Charlize Theron action film called The Old Guard and it's taken a whole five years but the streamer finally has a sequel in The Old Guard 2 which releases this week.

The Old Guard is about a crack team of mercenaries who all have the superhero ability to regenerate from injuries. In this sequel the seemingly-dead first ever person to have this ability emerges with a bone to pick for past actions, and the team needs to emerge from hiding in order to save the world from this new threat.

Releases on Wednesday, July 2

The Sandman season 2

It's been almost three years since its first season aired, but finally The Sandman season 2 arrives this week as the final run of episodes in this Neil Gaiman adaptation. Six episodes come out this week with five more towards the end of the month and one more a week after that.

The Sandman is a fantasy series about the creature who makes us all dream called... Dream. After being imprisoned for a long time he returns to find his realm and the world in shambles, and he needs to return order while facing off against his family and his rival deities. Steve Coogan and Freddie Fox join a cast which already includes Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.