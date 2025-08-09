New on Netflix August 9-15: our expert picks the 6 new shows, movies and specials to watch this week

This week's selection of new Netflix releases covers the gamut of the streamer's ordinary fare: an international drama, a stand-up special, a documentary about something cultural, the list goes on.

Every week I look through every new Netflix Original that'll be coming to the streamer, and create a curated list of what you should be looking out for. Maybe it'll be the new best Netflix show or your future binge watch.

This week my list includes options coming between Saturday, August 9 and Friday, August 15, and as usual most of the releases fall towards the end of that week.

So let's find you something to watch on Netflix this week...

Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy

(Image credit: Netflix)

Comedian Jim Jeffries gets his fourth Netflix stand-up special this week with Two Limb Policy which releases on the streamer's standard comedy special day: the Tuesday.

Jim Jefferies: Two Limb Policy sees the American comic talk about "tiny mustaches, straight-guy struggles and why acting doesn't count as a real job" according to the streamer.

Releases on Tuesday, August 12

Fixed

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix may have dramatically slowed down in churning out adult animated comedies in recent years, but it's clearly not stopped: Fixed is a new movie by the maker of Dexter's Laboratory and Hotel Transylvania.

Fixed is about a family's dog which learns that it's going to be neutered in one day. To make the most of this final 24 hours he assembles a team of friends and goes on an adventure.

Releases on Wednesday, August 13

Songs From the Hole

(Image credit: Netflix)

Songs From the Hole is a documentary movie for which Netflix hasn't provided a very coherent synopsis, so I'm reading between the lines a little bit in this description.

The story focuses on a man called James Jacobs, a musician who killed someone aged 15. This doc, which Netflix describes as an "innovative documentary visual album", was created to chart his coming-of-age while incarcerated. It combines fiction and non-fiction elements with lots of music by Jacobs.

Releases on Wednesday, August 13

In the Mud

(Image credit: Netflix)

In some weeks, there are countless international drama series hitting Netflix, but this week we've only got one. In The Mud is an Argentinian prison drama which lands in its entirety on Thursday.

The story is about five women who are bonded by a deadly experience, and use this connection to steer each other through the prison system. However their tough journeys threaten to tear them apart, despite their initial unity.

Releases on Thursday, May 14

Night Always Comes

(Image credit: Allyson Riggs/Netflix)

A fairly big new movie releases this week: Night Always Comes is a thriller starring Vanessa Kirby which releases on Friday, August 15.

The movie follows a woman's attempts to save her home over the course of one evening, as she undertakes a journey through her city. Netflix's descriptions are staggeringly vague but the reason I say it's big are the cast; beyond Kirby there's Jennifer Jason Leigh, Eli Roth, Rnadall Park, Michael Kelly and Julia Fox.

Releases on Friday, August 15

Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser

(Image credit: Netflix)

The latest in Netflix's list of docuseries taking aim at pre-Netflix TV shows is Fit for TV: The Reality of The Biggest Loser, which consists of three episodes and releases on Friday, August 15.

As the title tells, this series is about the US competition TV series The Biggest Loser, which tasked overweight individuals with losing mass amounts of weight to win. Fit for TV charts the rise and fall of this popular show (which ended in 2016, not including a failed revival in 2020) while questioning the real health benefits for this workout regime and the kind of public exposure individuals received.