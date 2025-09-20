New on Netflix Sept 20-26: our expert picks your 7 new binge-watches

If you're planning your next week of movie nights and binge watches in advance, then you'll want to know what's new on Netflix and worth a watch. And thankfully, you're in the right place.

I'm What to Watch's streaming editor and every week, I write a round-up just like this one about Netflix's upcoming releases. This is a curated pick of everything coming to the streamer, with 7 new options this week.

When I say "this week", I'm talking the days between Saturday, September 20, and Friday, September 26. There's a nice mix of TV shows and movies this time around.

So let's find you something to watch on Netflix this week.

Crime Scene Zero

Hit Korean reality series Crime Scene gets a Netflix-ified reboot over the next few weeks; four episodes will release on Tuesday, September 23 followed by four more the following week and two final ones the week after.

In Crime Scene Zero, real-life contestants are given roles in a murder mystery and they have to investigate a crime in order to discover which of them is a murderer. Each episode will see them interview a new "suspect" (ie actor) to understand more about the case.

Releases from Tuesday, September 23

House of Guinness

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight gets his newest show on Netflix this week, which is loosely inspired by the history of the famous Irish stout company Guinness.

House of Guinness follows the death of Benjamin Guinness (the grandson of Arthur Guinness, who founded the beer brand) and the power struggle between his children as to the direction of the company. The cast includes James Norton, Jack Gleason, Anthony Boyle and Louis Partridge.

Releases Thursday, September 25

Alice in Borderland season 3

Despite its story wrapping up, popular Japanese sci-fi series Alice in Borderland gets a shorter third season this week.

Alice in Borderland is about a young man who’s transported to a weird alternative version of Tokyo which houses a deadly game they compete in. In the third season the survivors of the games are in the real world, only remembering their adventures through dreams, until the games mysteriously recommence.

Releases Thursday, September 25

Wayward

Netflix's next binge crime series is Wayward, created by Canadian comedian Mae Martin and starring her along with Toni Collette.

Wayward is about a woman who moves to a creepy town with her partner, and discovers that something bizarre is happening in a local school for troubled teens.

Releases Thursday, September 25

Ruth & Boaz

We now move from the "TV shows" part of the week into the "movies" part, and the first of these is the Tyler Perry-producer Ruth & Boaz.

Ruth & Boaz is a romantic drama about a hip-hop artist from Atlanta who moves to a small Tennessee town to look after her mother. There, a romance blossoms with a man she meets.

Releases Friday, September 26

Mantis

The next movie coming to Netflix that's worth watching is Mantis, an action-thriller from South Korea which stars Squid Game's Yim Si-wan.

In Mantis, a skilled assassin takes a holiday, and when he returns finds the industry he worked for has been turned on its head. All his former co-assassins are now going head-to-head to be dubbed the best of the killers and our main character finds himself caught along in the action.

Releases Friday, September 26

French Lover

Our final movie is another romance one, but instead of taking place in small-town USA, it's set in France. Omar Sy and Sara Giraudeau star.

French Lover is about a successful movie star whose recent career has been on a bumpy track. That is, until he meets a down-on-her-luck recent divorcee, with whom he starts up a relationship.