Kit Harington to star in 'historical blockbuster' on the BBC

Kit Harington is to star in a new four-part adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic A Tale of Two Cities, to be shown on the BBC.

The four-part series will see the Game of Thrones actor joined by François Civil (Beating Hearts, The Three Musketeers) and Mirren Mack (Miss Austen, Hedda).

A Tale of Two Cities will start filming in October, meaning it's likely to hit our screens in late 2026 or 2027.

Mirren Mack plays Lucie Manette (Image credit: BBC)

Setting up the series, the BBC says: "London, 1782. Tensions run high in the war between France and Britain. A young woman, Lucie Manette (Mirren Mack) has her life upended when she receives a message from Paris — her father, assumed dead for almost 20 years, may be alive.

"The messenger — idealistic French emigré, Charles Darnay (François Civil) — is arrested and charged with treason. Lucie enlists the help of a brilliant but erratic young lawyer, Sydney Carton (Kit Harington), to free Darnay in the hope he will lead her to Paris to track down her father.

"Lucie's collision with Darnay and Carton unleashes a powerful and complex love triangle. Both men fight to be worthy of her love, and Lucie is torn over which one to choose. Yet neither man — physically so alike, spiritually poles apart — can escape the other. Instead, they find themselves bound together in life and death, through triumphs, tragedies, marriage, and murder.”

Kit Harington, Executive Producer, Thriker Films and Daniel West, Executive Producer and screenwriter, said: “We could not be more thrilled to be working with Polly, Sarah, Leo and the team at Federation to bring Dickens’ revolutionary epic to the screen.

"A Tale of Two Cities is the original historical blockbuster — a heartbreaking romance and a brutal revenge mystery, all set against the iconic backdrop of the French Revolution. Our adaptation will be a twisting period thriller; one with a contemporary, volatile love triangle at its heart. We can’t wait to share it with audiences in 2026.'

A Tale Of Two Cities will air on the BBC in the UK and MGM+ in the US.

