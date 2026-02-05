How to watch Six Nations *FREE* on RTE – stream Rugby Championship right now
Tune into the 6 Nations for free with all 2026 matches available at no cost using this handy trick
- Watch Six Nations free on RTE (Ireland restricted)
- Stream RTE anywhere with NordVPN (save 75% today)
- France v Ireland – 8pm Kick-Off
The 2026 Guinness Six Nations Championship is officially underway, marking another thrilling chapter in one of rugby union’s most iconic annual tournaments – and you can watch the Six Nations for free on RTE from anywhere, with our 6N streaming guide.
Running from 5 February to 14 March 2026, this tournament features the six national teams of England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales, competing across five rounds of intense international rugby and national pride.
The championship opener between defending champions France and Ireland in Paris is set to be a headline fixture at 8pm on 5th February, while Wales coach Steve Tandy has named his squad for their clash with England, with Louis Rees-Zammit at fullback.
Here's how to watch Six Nations for free from anywhere in the world.
How to watch Six Nations on RTE for free
Luckily for rugby fans in Ireland, if you can't make it to the 6Nations, RTE are broadcasting the championhip for free.
With RTE Player, you don't even need a subscription to watch the Six Nations for free on your TV, laptop or mobile device.
Outside of Ireland? You can use a use a good VPN if you're away from home to tune into RTE Player Six Nations free streams - we're tuned in now and the streaming quality is exquisite.
Watch Six Nations free from anywhere with a VPN
Unfortunately, RTE's free coverage is only available to residents of Ireland. But what if you're travelling abroad for the 2026 Six Nations Rugby Championships?
Don't worry. – just download a good VPN app and set your location back to Ireland. That'll let you watch all five rounds of the 2026 Six Nations for free on RTE, as if you were back in Ireland.
It's really simple to use a VPN to watch the Six Nations for free.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For example, if you want to watch RTE stream the Six Nations 2026, select 'Ireland' from the listed countries.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to RTE Player and watch every kick and tackle live from the the 2026 Six Nations Rugby Championship.
Six Nations Rugby Fixtures 2026
📍 Round 1 – 5–7 February 2026
Thu 5 Feb: France vs Ireland — Stade de France, Paris — 8:10 pm GMT
Sat 7 Feb: Italy vs Scotland — Stadio Olimpico, Rome — 2:10 pm GMT
Sat 7 Feb: England vs Wales — Twickenham Stadium, London — 4:40 pm GMT
📍 Round 2 – 14–15 February 2026
Sat 14 Feb: Ireland vs Italy — Aviva Stadium, Dublin — 2:10 pm GMT
Sat 14 Feb: Scotland vs England — Murrayfield, Edinburgh — 4:40 pm GMT
Sun 15 Feb: Wales vs France — Principality Stadium, Cardiff — 3:10 pm GMT
📍 Round 3 – 21–22 February 2026
Sat 21 Feb: England vs Ireland — Allianz Stadium, London — 2:10 pm GMT
Sat 21 Feb: Wales vs Scotland — Principality Stadium, Cardiff — 4:40 pm GMT
Sun 22 Feb: France vs Italy — Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille — 3:10 pm GMT
📍 Round 4 – 6–7 March 2026
Fri 6 Mar: Ireland vs Wales — Aviva Stadium, Dublin — 8:10 pm GMT
Sat 7 Mar: Scotland vs France — Murrayfield, Edinburgh — 2:10 pm GMT
Sat 7 Mar: Italy vs England — Stadio Olimpico, Rome — 4:40 pm GMT
📍 Round 5 – 14 March 2026
Sat 14 Mar: Ireland vs Scotland — Aviva Stadium, Dublin — 2:10 pm GMT
Sat 14 Mar: Wales vs Italy — Principality Stadium, Cardiff — 4:40 pm GMT
Sat 14 Mar: France vs England — Stade de France, Paris — 8:10 pm GMT
Why is the Six Nations free to watch in Ireland?
The Six Nations is free to watch in Ireland because it’s treated as a major national sporting event and is protected by Ireland’s free-to-air broadcasting rules. Under Irish media regulations, certain events of significant public importance – including Ireland’s Six Nations matches – must not locked behind a paywall.
There’s a cultural angle, too. Rugby union, especially the Six Nations, is considered part of Ireland’s sporting heritage. RTÉ’s public service remit means it’s expected to provide universal access to events such as the Six Nations, and the IRFU has historically supported free access to grow the game domestically.
TLDR: a rare win for viewers — every Six Nations match available free, legally, and nationwide in Ireland. Irish fans abroad can watch free with a VPN.
