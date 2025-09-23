Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators season 5 — release date, cast, plot and everything we know
Lu and Frank are at war!
Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators is back for its fifth season, with Jo Joyner and Mark Benton reuniting as the popular crime-fighting duo.
They play Stratford-upon-Avon sleuths Lu Shakespeare (Joyner) and Frank Hathaway (Benton). It originally started on BBC1 in 2018, but now its new 10-part run will be premiering on U&Alibi.
It’s been nearly three years since the last series. Here’s everything we know about the new one…
Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators season 5 release date
Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators begins on U&Alibi at 8 pm on Wednesday, September 24. It will come to the BBC at a later date.
Plot
All is not well between the dynamic duo when we join them. Lu has started her own investigation business. "Obviously, it's Lu’s fault," says Mark. Jo: "No, it’s Frank’s fault! We’ve always felt they’re like a couple who’ve been married for 30 odd years - they missed all the romance and went straight to the low-level bickering. The idea is it finally broke them and Lu stormed off and now she’s got herself a nice, bright office full of young people."
Mark adds, “Frank doesn’t want him and Lu to be apart, but he’s so stubborn. He’s always been scruffy but, without her, his whole world disintegrates.”
It’s not good news for their assistant Sebastian, who ends up secretly working for both of them! Jo explains: “Yes, poor Sebastian is running between the two of them, and they both think he’s sided with them! Lu and Frank end up working the same case for two different clients, and they eventually realise that two minds are better than one."
The first case involves feuding married social influencers.
Cast
Jo Joyner and Mark Benton return as Lu and Frank. Patrick Walshe McBride returns as Sebastian Brudenell. In the first episode, The Wives’ Christine Bottomley and Protection’s Andrew Knott guest as married couple Rina and Preston Shrewsbury.
Is there a trailer?
No, not yet.
Will there be another series?
Nothing is confirmed as yet but the cast are hopeful. Jo says: "Honestly, I would love to do this forever. We've got lots more ideas, so fingers crossed!"
