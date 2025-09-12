Beyond Paradise new series to feature Morris dancers and dragons!

The new series of Beyond Paradise, airing next year, will feature Morris dancers and dragons, the show's makers have teased.

Beyond Paradise season 4, which again stars Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman, is currently shooting in the fishing village of Looe in Cornwall, which doubles for Shipton Abbott.

The show's executive producer, Tim Key, explains that they are told stories and legends about the area, which they like to include in the plots.

Talking on BBC’s Morning Live, Tim said: "We are filming one at the moment set around the Morris Dancing world and the legend of the Knucker Hole dragon, which is a real thing.

"We've done things before, the Devil on the Rocks, which is a sort of sea-faring legend."

The Knucker Hole dragon legend dates back hundreds of years and involves a dragon known as the Knucker living in a bottomless pit and terrorising unfortunate victims. We're sure Humphrey will come up with a more rational explanation about what’s happening in Shipton Abbott!

The locations help inspire the plots (Image credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures)

Meanwhile, Kris Marshall teased a bit about the new series: “We are welcoming back a very well-loved character from season 1, and we’re doing some scenes with him today.”

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Asked what he enjoys about making the Death in Paradise spin-off, Kris commented that he loves the fact that he gets to surf before filming every morning. “I should add the scripts are great and I love coming to work and doing this wonderful job,” he said.

Kris enjoys a surf each morning before playing Humphrey (Image credit: Red Planet Pictures/Joss Barratt)

Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton star again in the new series. Also in the cast are Zahra Ahmadi (The Bay, Tracey Ullman's Show, EastEnders) as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn (Big Boys, Derry Girls) as PC Kelby Hartford and Felicity Montagu (This Time with Alan Partridge, Landscapers, Vanity Fair) playing office support civilian, Margo Martins.

Beyond Paradise season 4 will air on BBC1 in early 2026.