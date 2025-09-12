Beyond Paradise new series to feature Morris dancers and dragons!
How will Humphrey cope with facing a dragon?!
The new series of Beyond Paradise, airing next year, will feature Morris dancers and dragons, the show's makers have teased.
Beyond Paradise season 4, which again stars Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman, is currently shooting in the fishing village of Looe in Cornwall, which doubles for Shipton Abbott.
The show's executive producer, Tim Key, explains that they are told stories and legends about the area, which they like to include in the plots.
Talking on BBC’s Morning Live, Tim said: "We are filming one at the moment set around the Morris Dancing world and the legend of the Knucker Hole dragon, which is a real thing.
"We've done things before, the Devil on the Rocks, which is a sort of sea-faring legend."
The Knucker Hole dragon legend dates back hundreds of years and involves a dragon known as the Knucker living in a bottomless pit and terrorising unfortunate victims. We're sure Humphrey will come up with a more rational explanation about what’s happening in Shipton Abbott!
Meanwhile, Kris Marshall teased a bit about the new series: “We are welcoming back a very well-loved character from season 1, and we’re doing some scenes with him today.”
Asked what he enjoys about making the Death in Paradise spin-off, Kris commented that he loves the fact that he gets to surf before filming every morning. “I should add the scripts are great and I love coming to work and doing this wonderful job,” he said.
Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton star again in the new series. Also in the cast are Zahra Ahmadi (The Bay, Tracey Ullman's Show, EastEnders) as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn (Big Boys, Derry Girls) as PC Kelby Hartford and Felicity Montagu (This Time with Alan Partridge, Landscapers, Vanity Fair) playing office support civilian, Margo Martins.
Beyond Paradise season 4 will air on BBC1 in early 2026.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
