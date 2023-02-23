Beyond Paradise is welcoming some new faces to the Death in Paradise universe, and Detective Sergeant Esther Williams is among them.

She'll join fan favourite DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall), who is back to head up Beyond Paradise alongside his fiancee Martha (Sally Bretton). But they're not in Saint Marie this time, they're living and working in Shipton Abbott instead.

Here, Humphrey joins the local police force and this is where he meets Esther, who he'll be working closely alongside as he investigates some brand new cases, as well as taking on a new approach to police work.

But who is Sergeant Esther Williams and what should we expect from her? Here's what you need to know about the Paradise newcomer...

Who is Detective Sergeant Esther Williams in Beyond Paradise?

Detective Sergeant Esther Williams works for the local police in Shipton Abbott, and is described as being "ultra-smart" and having a "tenacious drive". She grew up in the town she knows all about the local community, making her an important part of the police force.

Esther fell pregnant at 17, but she took a chance and applied for a job at a Police Constable which ultimately changed her life, as she rose through the ranks quickly and is now a well-respected and professional member of the police.

She's close to her daughter, and makes sure she always does right by her, trying to balance work and making sure she can still have time for her family.

Given her personality, it's hardly surprising that she finds working with Humphrey difficult, due to the fact there are a lot of differences there.

Zahra Ahmadi reveals: "The first time Esther meets Humphrey — because of the circumstances — she’s in complete disbelief and cannot comprehend that he is her new boss. She’s questioning if this guy is really from the Met! He defies all stereotypes that you would associate with a high-achieving police officer.

"He appears like a bit of a bumbling idiot, but, as the series progresses, her opinion changes of him and she realises that he is a brilliant detective. He thinks in ways that Esther doesn't and that's why their relationship really works. They are the yin to each other’s yang."

What else has Zahra Ahmadi been in?

Zahra Ahmadi in Beyond Paradise. (Image credit: BBC)

Zahra Ahmadi has starred in a number of TV shows across her career, including Doctor Who, The Bay, Dodger and Riches.

She is perhaps best known for her recurring role in EastEnders where she played Shabnam Masood between 2007 - 2008. This role saw her appearing in 63 episodes of the BBC soap.

Interestingly, this isn't actually Zahra's first time in the Paradise universe, as she's had a small role in Death in Paradise too!

Eagle-eyed fans might recognise her from season 7, episode 5 where she played Daisy Anderson, opposite Ardal O'Hanlon's DI Jack Mooney in 2018.

Beyond Paradise stars on BBC One on Friday, February 24 at 8 pm. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer.