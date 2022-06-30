Beyond Paradise: Death in Paradise spin-off cast, plot, and everything we know

Beyond Paradise is a new Death in Paradise spin-off series revolving around DI Humphrey Goodman, starring Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton.

Yes, it’s the first time that Death in Paradise has been given a spin-off show and fans are of course very excited!.

Kris Marshall was hugely popular during his time in the series as the bumbling but brilliant Humphrey.

The character was last seen finding love with Martha, played by Not Going Out star Sally Bretton.

There have been rumors ever since he left that Kris might one day return to play Humphrey, but no one was expecting a whole spin-off series!

Kris said: "I had the best time playing Humphrey out in Guadeloupe and whilst I was delighted that he got his happy ending with Martha, I always wanted to know what happened next.

"So it’s a joy to be putting his crumpled jacket back on and seeing how life has panned out for him back in the UK. Working with Sally is a dream, and I can’t wait to continue Humphrey and Martha’s story and solve a few seemingly impossible mysteries along the way."

Here's everything we know about Beyond Paradise...

Beyond Paradise will be on BBC1 in the UK and BritBox in the US in 2023. Filming is taking place in the UK later in 2022, which should mean it comes out around then.

What’s the plot of the Death in Paradise spin-off?

Martha and Humphrey found love on Saint Marie. (Image credit: BBC)

Well, Martha left Saint Marie, leaving Humphrey devastated. But Humphrey then returned to London and declared he'd move to be with her. And that appeared to be the end of the story.

However, in Beyond Paradise we find the pair living together in rural Britain. Martha is now his fiancee and Humphrey is hoping for a quieter life. He has a new DI job, but surprise surprise his new hometown has a very high murder rate!

Executive Producer for Red Planet Pictures, Tim Key says: “We always knew there were more Humphrey Goodman tales to be told and with the brilliant Tony Jordan leading the writing team, bringing all the Death in Paradise spirit, humor and joy to this brand new, original series, we can’t wait to get started. While Humphrey is used to contending with fiendishly clever puzzles, the biggest challenge of all is navigating his private life and finding out what happens beyond the ‘happy ever after’. We’re delighted to be working with Kris and Sally again and creating a little bit of Paradise in the UK.”

When was Humphrey Goodman the lead detective in Death in Paradise?

Kris Marshall made his debut as Humphrey Goodman in Death in Paradise season 3 in the episode Death of a Detective, which was an especially sad episode for fans. And he left the show during season 6 when he went to London to be with Martha. Ardal O'Hanlon then took over as the lead detective.

Will other Death in Paradise characters turn up in Beyond Paradise?

We don’t know at this stage, but it does open things up for possible crossovers.

Is there a trailer?

Sadly not. We await one for this and of course Death in Paradise season 12!