Harry Potter TV series reveals first look — but can you spot the Gryffindor school uniform twist?!
First look images have been released of the new Harry Potter TV series.
It has been announced today, Monday, July 14, that production is now underway on the HBO Original Harry Potter TV series at the Warner Bros. Studios in the UK.
A first look image of the series, which is set to hit our screens in 2027, has also been shared, with newcomer Dominic McLaughlin dressed in his Gryffindor robes as Harry Potter.
But eagle-eyed fans of the franchise will notice that the famous Hogwarts uniform has had a slight makeover for the TV series, probably in a bid to separate it from the world-famous movie franchise also based on JK Rowling's bestselling novels.
Both the tie and jumper look different from the ones Daniel Radcliffe wore as Harry in the movies, and while the traditional Gryffindor colours remain the same, the designs of the uniform are definitely different.
The red and yellow piping around the V-neck of the jumper is new, and the lines on the tie vary from the movies, all giving the TV show costumes a fresh new feel.
It was announced earlier this year that newcomers Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout would be playing Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.
Along with Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, the trio will be taking on the roles played by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, who were all propelled to stardom when they appeared in the movies.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
New cast members were also announced today, with Rory Wilmot starring as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson taking on the role of Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey playing Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Anton Lesser joining the cast as Garrick Ollivander.
One other exciting thing we already know about the series is that we can expect 10 seasons of the show, meaning the seasons may not be divided along the lines of J.K. Rowling's novels.
The Harry Potter TV series will debut in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max where it’s available, including in upcoming launch markets Germany, Italy, and the UK.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.