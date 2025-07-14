Harry Potter TV series reveals first look — but can you spot the Gryffindor school uniform twist?!

It has been announced today, Monday, July 14, that production is now underway on the HBO Original Harry Potter TV series at the Warner Bros. Studios in the UK.

A first look image of the series, which is set to hit our screens in 2027, has also been shared, with newcomer Dominic McLaughlin dressed in his Gryffindor robes as Harry Potter.

But eagle-eyed fans of the franchise will notice that the famous Hogwarts uniform has had a slight makeover for the TV series, probably in a bid to separate it from the world-famous movie franchise also based on JK Rowling's bestselling novels.

First Look: Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter. (Image credit: Photograph by Aidan Monaghan/HBO)

Both the tie and jumper look different from the ones Daniel Radcliffe wore as Harry in the movies, and while the traditional Gryffindor colours remain the same, the designs of the uniform are definitely different.

The red and yellow piping around the V-neck of the jumper is new, and the lines on the tie vary from the movies, all giving the TV show costumes a fresh new feel.

Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter in a Gryffindor uniform. (Image credit: © Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc.)

It was announced earlier this year that newcomers Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout would be playing Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.

Along with Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, the trio will be taking on the roles played by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint, who were all propelled to stardom when they appeared in the movies.

New cast members were also announced today, with Rory Wilmot starring as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson taking on the role of Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey playing Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Anton Lesser joining the cast as Garrick Ollivander.

One other exciting thing we already know about the series is that we can expect 10 seasons of the show, meaning the seasons may not be divided along the lines of J.K. Rowling's novels.

The Harry Potter TV series will debut in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max where it’s available, including in upcoming launch markets Germany, Italy, and the UK.