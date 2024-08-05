House of the Dragon season 3: everything we know about the Game of Thrones prequel series

The dance of the dragons has only just begun, as House of the Dragon season 3 is on its way to continue the epic story of the war between Rhaenyra and the Hightowers.

HBO has pledged itself to the Game of Thrones prequel, announcing before the start of House of the Dragon season 2 that a third season had been greenlit. Throw in more critical acclaim (season 2 is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes) and the continued strong ratings for the show, and it's little surprise that HBO is flying high with its latest Game of Thrones series (and continuing to add to it with another prequel series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms).

But as we wait for House of the Dragon season 3 to return, here is everything we know about the next season.

There is no official release date for House of the Dragon season 3 and no announced time table for the show's return as of yet.

It took two years for House of the Dragon season 2 to reach TV following the end of season 1, but there were outside factors that contributed to that delay (the 2023 Hollywood strikes). With no such hindrance this time, could we get House of the Dragon season 3 sometime in 2025. It's a big show, so production takes a long time, but you'd have to imagine HBO would want to keep momentum going on the series.

In an interview with The Wrap, showrunner Ryan Condal shared that they are aiming to begin filming season 3 in early 2025.

In the meantime, if you need to catch up on House of the Dragon between now and the series' return, US viewers can stream it exclusively on Max, while those in the UK can watch the show on-demand via Sky TV, NOW TV and Sky Go.

House of the Dragon season 3 cast

Official casting for House of the Dragon season 3 has not been shared, but we can assume that just about all of the major players are going to be back for the next chapter of the story.

That should include Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra, Matt Smith as Daemon, Olivia Cooke as Alicent, Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole, Steve Toussaint as Corlys, Ewan Mitchaell as Aemond, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, Matthew Needham as Larys Strong, Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon, Harry Collet as Jace, Bethany Antonia as Baela, Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena, Phia Saba as Helaena, Jefferson Hall as Tyland Lannister, Abubakar Salim as Alyn, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne, Clinton Liberty as Addam, Kieran Bew as Hugh and Tom Bennett as Ulf.

We'll keep this post updated as casting news is announced.

House of the Dragon season 3 plot

No official plot details about House of the Dragon season 3 have been announced yet, but we can infer a lot of things that are going to taking place in the third season based on where things left off with season 2.

Most critically, war is about to break out as armies for the Blacks (Rhaenyra's forces that include her seven dragons, Daemon's Riverlands army, Corlys' fleet and the North) and the Green's (Aemond and Vhagar, Criston Cole and the Hightower forces, which will include Prince Daeron, the Lannister army and ships from Essos). Rhaenyra is possibly going to add another dragon as Rhaena sought to fulfill her long desire for one as she chased down the wild dragon in the Vale.

Other big plot points that were left open-ended for next season include Aegon and Larys fleeing King's Landing to avoid being killed by Aemond. Also, Otto Hightower is imprisoned, though we don't know where.

If you can't wait to find out more about what's coming next in the story, you can read George R.R. Martin's text that the series is based on — Fire & Blood — though the show has taken some liberties with the story, so it may not line up perfectly.

House of the Dragon season 3 trailer

There is no trailer for House of the Dragon season 3 at this time.