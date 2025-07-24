A Thousand Blows season 2: everything we know

Get ready to return to the ring with Stephen Graham, because A Thousand Blows season 2 will soon be with us!



The first series, set in the boxing dens and criminal underworld of the East End during the 1880s, was a hit with critics and viewers alike, so we can't wait to continue the story.

The six-parter told the story of boxers Sugar Goodson (Graham) and Hezekiah Moscow (Malachi Kirby), and the show's creator, Steven Knight, says we can "expect the unexpected" in the second season.



Yet it also followed the leader of the infamous all-female gang, The Forty Elephants, Mary Carr (Erin Doherty), as she hatched a plot to pull off one of history's greatest heists.



Here's everything we know about A Thousand Blows season 2...

The first series only came out a few months ago, but with filming already complete on the second season we can expect it to hit our screens very soon, with studio bosses hinting at an autumn 2025 release date.

It will be available on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

"We do have the second series in the can," Steven Knight told The Daily Express earlier this year. "We all want to keep this story going and I think we will and just take it towards the 21st century.”

Erin Doherty will be back as Mary Carr (Image credit: Disney/Robert Viglasky)

A Thousand Blows season 2 plot

Knight is keeping plot details under wraps for the time being, but his comments about "taking the story towards the 21st century" make us wonder if a time-jump could be on the cards.

"I can't give a lot away," he told reporters back in February. "But it's more of the same, expect the unexpected but the stakes are higher."



Given the climactic ending to the first season of A Thousand Blows, we're certainly expecting sparks to fly when the second one kicks off, especially with Hezekiah and Mary Carr parting ways following the events surrounding the death of his best friend Alec.

Mary was planning to go to America with Hezekiah, but it looks like that plan has evaporated, although she faces a battle to hold on to the leadership of The Forty Elephants following the Chinese debacle.

Meanwhile, Henry "Sugar" Goodson has much to consider, but will he go through with his plan to sign his pub, The Blue Coat Boy, over to his brother, Treacle?

Malachi Kirby will be back as Hezekiah Moscow (Image credit: DIsney Plus)

A Thousand Blows cast

The three leads are all set to return, with Stephen Graham (Adolescence) reprising his role as Henry "Sugar" Goodson, Erin Doherty (The Crown) playing Mary Carr and Malachi Kirby (Small Axe) back once again as Hezekiah Moscow.

James Nelson-Joyce (This City Is Ours) is set to return as Sugar's younger brother, Edward "Treacle" Goodson, while Hannah Walters (Boiling Point) and Darci Shaw will once again play members of The Forty Elephants, Eliza Moody and Alice Diamond.

We're also hoping Susan Lynch (Save Me) will be back as Mary's mother, Jane Carr.

However, two of our old favorites who won't be back are Francis Lovehall, after his character Alec was murdered, and Jason Tobin, after Lao Lam fled to Liverpool.

A Thousand Blows season 2 trailer

There's no official trailer for this one yet, but we'll be sure to post it here as soon as it drops.