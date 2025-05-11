This City is Ours officially gets second season as makers 'blown away' by drama's success

This City is Ours, arguably the best BBC drama of 2025 so far, is coming back for a second series, it's been officially confirmed.

The first series, which drew over six million viewers and sparked a viral line-dancing frenzy to the Phelan family's signature song "House of Bamboo", stars Sean Bean, James Nelson-Joyce, Julie Graham, and Jack McMullen.

Set in Liverpool, it follows Michael (Nelson-Joyce), a drug trafficker who reconsiders his life after falling in love. Sean Bean plays Michael's boss, gang leader Ronnie Phelan, who begins eyeing retirement just as a rival organisation prepares to attack. Julie Graham is Ronnie's wife, Elaine, with Jack McMullen as Ronnie's ruthless son Jamie.

Michael was at the heart of series one (Image credit: BBC/Left Bank Pictures/James Stack)

Stephen Butchard, This City is Ours creator, lead writer, and executive producer, says: "We have all been blown away by the incredibly positive response to This City is Ours, I can't thank the audience enough for their time and emotional investment.

"My heartfelt thanks also to Lindsay Salt and her wonderful team at BBC Drama for their unflinching support and continued belief in the show, our story and our characters — and not least for this opportunity to do it all over again! See you soon!”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama says: "This City is Ours was one of our team's first commissions when I joined the BBC, and I could not be happier with how Stephen, Saul and the Left Bank team have brought it to the screen so classily.

"The response from viewers has been a joy to see, with millions discovering its thrilling, character-driven drama for themselves to become gripped by the raging war of the Phelans. I'm delighted that we now get to build on this fantastic first run and show that things are only just getting started for this very special series."

The BBC says the new series will be eight parts. It hasn't yet been revealed when filming will start. The first series had plenty of shocks in it, and we're sure fans are hoping for more of the same!

You can watch the whole first series of This City is Ours on BBC iPlayer now.