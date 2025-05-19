BBC still to reveal future of its 100% Rotten Tomatoes rated cop drama after a year
Rebus' future in doubt as 12 months pass since the first series
The future of BBC One's cop drama Rebus is in doubt despite the first series being streamed over 10 million times and achieving a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critical rating.
Inspired by Ian Rankin's bestselling books, the six-part series saw Outlander's Richard Rankin star as a young Rebus, who broodily tried to end a drug war in the middle of Edinburgh.
However, it’s been a year since the first series dropped on BBC iPlayer, and the broadcaster hasn't yet revealed if it will ever return for more episodes. Notably, the BBC hasn't officially axed the show, but the longer there's no word then the chances of more Rebus reduce.
The last word there has been on season 2 was from author Ian Rankin himself. Ian made clear that he was a big fan of Richard’s performance as Rebus, but that series 2 was being held up due to a lack of money.
He told The Scotsman: "I couldn't take my eyes off Richard. There was so much happening behind his eyes. I thought he was superb. We would like a second season. Gregory [Burke] scripted a two-season arc in his head, which is why season one ends on such a cliff-hanger.
"It's now really about the BBC getting co-production money. Nothing seems to get made these days without getting international co-production money. We're looking for money from America, Canada, Australia, or wherever. Hopefully we can get it made, because I want to know what happens next."
We do know that the cast are keen to make more. Speaking before the first series aired, Richard Rankin said: "The entire ensemble of cast and crew are immensely talented individuals who all brought their A-game to the series. I think that really shows. I hope audiences will develop an appetite for more, so that we can bring another series their way further down the line. I really hope that people will fall in love with Rebus in the same way that we have.”
The first season of Rebus, one of the best BBC dramas of recent times, certainly set it up to return. But unless the BBC can get funding, we might have seen the last of Richard Rankin’s detective.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
