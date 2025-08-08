Night Always Comes: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Vanessa Kirby thriller

In the same summer that she played Sue Storm in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Vanessa Kirby takes on another kind of hero’s journey in Night Always Comes. Though how they go about it is quite different, Kirby’s Sue and her character Lynette in the Netflix original movie both have the same drive — doing what has to be done to save their family.

Kirby and Netflix have been in a good partnership in recent years. She starred in the first couple of seasons of the Netflix original series The Crown as Princess Margaret, earning an Emmy nomination, and the Netflix movie Pieces of a Woman, for which she received a Best Actress Oscar nomination. Will this new pairing between Netflix and Vanessa Kirby lead to another hit on the streaming service?

Before we figure that out, here’s everything you need to know about Night Always Comes.

Night Always Comes premieres exclusively on Netflix on Friday, August 15. A Netflix subscription is required to watch the movie.

Night Always Comes cast

Vanessa Kirby stars as Lynette in Night Always Comes, a woman who goes on a harrowing journey over the course of one night to secure her family’s future. We’ve already mentioned some of Kirby’s biggest roles in Fantastic Four, Pieces of a Woman and The Crown, but she’s also starred in the Mission: Impossible franchise, Napoleon and, also premiering in August, Eden.

The strong supporting cast of Night Always Comes includes Jennifer Jason Leigh (Fargo season 5, The Hateful Eight), Zach Gottsagen (The Peanut Butter Falcon), Stephan James (The Piano Lesson, If Beale Street Could Talk), Julia Fox (Presence, Uncut Gems), Eli Roth (The Idol, Inglourious Basterds), Randall Park (The Residence, WandaVision) and Michael Kelly (Lioness, Jack Ryan).

Night Always Comes plot

Based on Willy Vlautin’s 2021 book The Night Always Comes, with the adapted screenplay written by Sarah Conradt, here is the official synopsis from Netflix:

“Night Always Comes follows Lynette, a woman who risks everything to secure the house that represents a future for her family. On a dangerous odyssey through a single night, Lynette is forced to confront her dark past in order to finally break free.”

Night Always Comes trailer

Watch the trailer for Night Always Comes right here:

Night Always Comes director

Benjamin Caron is the director of Night Always Comes. This is the second feature movie directed by Caron. His previous movie directing credit was for the Apple TV Plus original movie Sharper. However, he has plenty of experience on big projects, including directing multiple episodes of Andor, The Crown (where he previously worked with Kirby) and Sherlock.

Night Always Comes behind the scenes

In addition to being backed by Netflix, Night Always Come is a production by Aluna Entertainment, Co Created Media, H2L Media Group and Squared Eye Pictures. Producers on Night Always Come are Ryan Bartecki, Benjamin Caron, Jodie Caron, Lauren Dark, Billy Hines, Vanessa Kirby and Gary Levinsohn.

The movie was shot in Portland, Ore.