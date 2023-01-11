Sharper: release date, cast and everything we know about the thriller

The knives are out in Sharper, a neo-noir thriller that is the first new movie of 2023 from Apple TV Plus, with an all-star cast set to take part in the power plays at the story's center.

Sharper is just one of a handful of star-studded, high-profile movies coming from Apple TV Plus in 2023. Other titles include a pair of high-profile documentaries on NBA superstar Steph Curry's rise to prominence (Stephen Curry: Underrated) and actor Michael J. Fox (STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie); there’s also the Henry Cavill-led spy thriller Argyle and the Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro movie Killers of the Flower Moon.

But this post is about Sharper, so let's get into everything that you need to know about the movie.

Sharper is going to release worldwide on Apple TV Plus on February 17, allowing anyone who is an Apple TV Plus subscriber to stream the movie. But Sharper is also going to have a limited run in movie theaters the week before that on February 10 in the US; it's unclear if it is going to play anywhere else.

Sharper plot

Here is the official plot of Sharper from Apple TV Plus:

"No one is who they seem in Sharper, a neo-noir thriller of secrets and lies, set amongst New York City's bedrooms, barrooms and boardrooms. Characters compete for riches and power in a high-stakes game of ambition, greed, lust and jealousy that will keep audiences guessing until the final moment."

Sharper was written by Brian Gatewood & Alessandro Tanaka (The Sitter, Superstore).

Sharper cast

Julianne Moore has top billing for Sharper. Moore is an Oscar-winning actress for Still Alice, with numerous other iconic roles, including Boogie Nights, Far From Heaven, The Big Lebowski, Children of Men and The Kids Are Alright. Also in 2023, she has the movie When You Finish Saving the World.

Moore's supporting cast features Sebastian Stan, best known for his role as Bucky Barnes/the Winter Soldier in the MCU, but also earning an Emmy nomination for Pam & Tommy in 2022. There's also John Litghow, the Oscar-nominee for The World According to Garp and Terms of Endearment and Emmy winner for The Crown, whose most recent role was in the hit drama The Old Man. Jurassic World: Dominion and Detective Pikachu star Justice Smith and Briana Middleton, who previously starred in The Tender Bar, round out the main cast.

Sharper trailer

Image 1 of 3 Justice Smith and Julianne Moore in Sharper (Image credit: Apple TV Plus) Sebastian Stan in Sharper (Image credit: Apple TV Plus) Briana Middleton and Justice Smith in Sharper (Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

There is no trailer for Sharper as of yet, but we’ll add it here once it is available.

Sharper director

Benjamin Caron is making his feature directing debut with Sharper, though he has plenty of experience directing some of the biggest and most cinematic TV shows of recent memory. He directed multiple episodes of 2022's Andor and across different seasons of The Crown. He also directed Sherlock's season 4 episode "The Final Problem."