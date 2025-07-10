The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Finn furious with Taylor and Ridge?

Finn has been through some incredibly rough times lately on The Bold and the Beautiful and things have gone from bad to worse after Luna lured Steffy into a trap and Sheila and Liam got shot trying to save her. Will Finn need to put an end to all the Sheila hate from Ridge and Taylor?

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Rebecca Budig) will soon be at the hospital supporting Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) after her harrowing ordeal with Luna (Lisa Yamada). They were already upset that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) was at the Malibu house, so they’ll no doubt still be furious that Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) birth mother and daughter were once again trying to wreak havoc with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

However, Finn saw how Sheila told him to tend to Liam (Scott Clifton) first. Finn listened to Sheila’s voicemails (finally!) and learned that she’s been trying to warn them about Luna for a while but he didn’t listen.

In the midst of the chaos, it’s understandable that tensions will be at an all-time high, but we think Finn is going to snap when it comes to the continued Sheila hate. And even his in-laws won’t be spared.

Through no fault of his own, Finn is Sheila’s son. He never had a chance to be in Luna’s life so there’s not much he can do about how he turned out. And while he has no sympathy for Luna, Finn is still protective of his mother and he likely won’t abide people disparaging her given that she didn’t have to try to protect Steffy, but she did.

Ridge has a habit of being so stubborn that he can’t see when people have changed. Even Taylor refused to give Sheila the chance to explain why she showed up out of the blue; it’s worth noting that if Taylor had listened to Sheila, Steffy might never have been in danger in the first place.

So when it comes to hearing about Sheila being a villain, we have a feeling that Finn won’t stand for it anymore. Sheila has shown through her actions (lately, at least) that she’s a changed woman and she deserves some credit for it. Finn knows that nothing can atone for their past, but he can give his mother some grace, looking ahead to the future.

When Ridge and Taylor start bashing her again, Finn will very likely speak up. They won’t like hearing it, and it could very well drive a wedge in his marriage, but Finn won’t be able to stand by while everyone bashes Sheila when all she was trying to do was help.