The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila has second thoughts?

Sheila has been very protective of Steffy on The Bold and the Beautiful despite their colorful and fraught past. However, will Sheila start changing her tune the closer Luna comes to hurting her?

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is not someone that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will ever welcome into her life, so it’s surprising to see Sheila as one of Steffy’s biggest supporters at the moment. She’s been insisting to Luna (Lisa Yamada) and now Remy (Christian Weissman) that as Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) wife, Steffy is essential. Steffy’s the mother of their children and, as noted in the July 2 episode , she’s been through more than most people ever will.

Luna doesn’t like that her grandmother is taking Steffy’s side in all of this. Luna blames everything on Steffy. Steffy, as Luna sees it, is the reason that she can’t have a relationship with her father. Nevermind the fact that Luna already tried to kill Steffy — which she didn’t mean to do, of course, because it’s all a result of her damaged childhood!

In fact, Luna has been trying to sway Sheila to her side by pointing out that if Steffy was out of the way, they could both have the relationship with Finn that they’ve dreamt of.

It’s an enticing thought for Sheila, to be sure, but the reformed (?) villain knows that eliminating Steffy will only cause heartache for Finn and Hayes and that’s her primary motivation to keep Steffy safe.

However, it’s still possible that when push comes to shove, Sheila could try to leverage saving Steffy into a way to be close to Finn. Yes, she can save Steffy from Luna, but in doing so she could make a case that she should be allowed to see Finn and Hayes and that maybe, maybe, she’d work harder to save Steffy if she knew there was a carrot dangling at the end of the rope.

Right now we’re seeing Sheila navigate between protecting Steffy, Hayes and Finn from Luna, while also trying to protect Luna from herself. Sheila knows that Luna is dangerous and needs help, but being the one in the middle of it all isn’t easy. If it comes to pass that she has a chance to have a relationship with Finn, we can see where Sheila will do whatever it takes to seize it, even after all the time she’s spent trying to protect Steffy.

