The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila tells Luna to leave?

Sheila Carter has been thrilled to have a beautiful granddaughter appear in her life on The Bold and the Beautiful. Based on the spoilers for the week of May 26 , it looks like Sheila is looking for a way to control Luna before she causes problems for everyone, but ultimately Sheila might be forced to tell Luna to get out of town.

After Luna (Lisa Yamada) was told to stay away from Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), now she’s back to her old ways, pining after Will (Crew Morrow). Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) knows that Will is devoted to Electra (Laneya Grace) and she suggests Luna avoid stirring up trouble. But Luna texts him anyway.

In the coming week, Luna ends up in a fight with Electra and Sheila is forced to break it up. It’s then that Sheila suggests to Luna that she leave town, knowing that nothing good is going to come from her pursuits. Luna, however, has other ideas.

It’s interesting for Sheila to be confronted with someone who is just like her when it comes to determination to get her way. Luna is following in her grandmother’s footsteps as she finds reasons to keep pestering Finn and Will, tricking herself into believing that every rejection is actually an invitation.

However, while she wants to be supportive of her granddaughter, Sheila is also a realist. She knows Luna committed unspeakable crimes and she’s not being held accountable. Her pardon was a gift, and she doesn’t want to see her granddaughter look a gift horse in the mouth. Sheila knows that the last thing Luna needs is to draw the ire of the Spencers and the Forresters, and that’s exactly what Luna is doing.

There’s also the matter of Sheila’s new life. She has a great thing going with Deacon (Sean Kanan), her loving husband who lost his two friends thanks to Luna. Luna’s clandestine visits to Il Giardino are like rolling the dice, and as soon as Deacon finds out that she’s been coming around, he’s going to be furious with Luna — and with Sheila.

Sheila loves her new life, and in keeping a low profile she’s been able to have limited contact with Finn when he shows up at the restaurant. She doesn’t want to risk her future by going along with Luna’s ill-advised pursuits, which is why we think Sheila is going to tell Luna to leave LA and live her life elsewhere, at least for now. There are far too many emotions attached to Luna’s presence, and it’s not going to get better if she keeps poking the sleeping bear.

Though it will be painful, Sheila will need to tell Luna to leave and not come back until enough time has passed that she can show people she’s earned her pardon. Naturally, we don’t think Luna will listen to her grandmother, but if nothing else at least Sheila put her opinion out into the world.