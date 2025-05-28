The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila's gruesome discovery?

It’s all fun and games until the dead bodies start piling up on The Bold and the Beautiful. Sheila Carter, the OG B&B villain, and her granddaughter and double-murderer Luna (Lisa Yamada) have skeletons in their closets. But what happens if Sheila discovers dark secrets about Luna’s past that force her to make a big decision?

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) would like to think of herself as a reformed woman but she’s also very realistic about her past and the things she’s done. Not only that, she’s also very grateful for the life she has with Deacon (Sean Kanan) and the future relationship she hopes to have with Finn (Tanner Novlan).

While she was initially very happy to have a granddaughter in Luna (Lisa Yamada), things are starting to take a turn as the young woman starts to reveal how sick and twisted she really is.

In the May 28 episode, Sheila cautioned Luna against contacting Will (Crew Morrow) after his request for her to stop bothering him. Luna brushed off her grandmother’s concerns, leading Sheila to wonder if Luna is incapable of restraint. At the moment, Luna has no impulse control and, as we saw in the previews, she’s about to shift her focus on eliminating Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) so that she can have a relationship with her father.

What’s more alarming is that Luna isn’t listening to Sheila at all. She’s a loose cannon and that makes her a threat to everyone around her, particularly Sheila. Not only is Sheila trying to live a good life, but she wants a relationship with Finn and she knows that hurting Steffy would only ruin her chances of a reconciliation.

Now that her eyes are open to the real Luna, we think she’s going to do some digging into Luna’s past and find out that Hollis and Tom aren’t the first people Luna has killed. We have a feeling that Luna has left a trail of bodies in her wake, killing off anyone who gets in the way of what she wants.

Luna clearly has a problem with people who (she perceives) grew up with a better life than she had. She’s bitter about her lot in life and now seems to have no issue doing whatever it takes to get whatever she wants. Like a spoiled child, Luna throws a fit when she can’t have what she wants and now she kills to get it.

We have to think there have been other people who have stood in her way — remember, she was willing to frame her own mother for the crimes she committed. If Sheila hired an investigator, we have a feeling there will be other murders that can now be tied to Luna.

Naturally, this isn’t what Sheila wants for her granddaughter but at the end of the day she’s even more concerned about protecting Finn and Hayes. That means Sheila will have to either report her findings to the police (and possibly earn some respect from Steffy) or take drastic measures, as in killing Luna herself, to make sure her family is safe.