The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sheila confronts Bill about Luna?

As soon as Sheila heard that Will was coming over to see Luna on The Bold and the Beautiful, she suspected that something was up. It seemed a little too convenient that Will would suddenly dump Electra and turn to Luna…and that’s why Sheila might confront Bill about the unexpected turn of events.

When Will (Crew Morrow) called Luna (Lisa Yamada) to say that he wanted to see her, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) was immediately suspicious. She tried to warn her granddaughter, but Luna didn’t want to hear it.

Now, Sheila could have put her foot down, but the truth is that Luna is out of control and she needs to be stopped. If Will is going to ensnare her in a trap, Sheila doesn’t seem to be poised to stop him. However, we think she’s going to take her frustrations out on Will’s father, Bill (Don Diamont).

Here’s the thing: it’s Bill’s fault that Luna is free. Not only did he get her out of prison on house arrest, but he also managed to secure a full pardon for her. The problem is that Luna isn’t stable enough to be free. She’s dealing with lots of emotional trauma, not to mention a massive sense of entitlement and the belief that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is responsible for all the ills of the world.

There’s also some history here: Bill played a very similar game with Sheila, pretending to love her so that she would feel comfortable enough to confess her crimes. As soon as they had her confession, she was arrested and learned that it was a trap.

Sheila came face to face with Bill recently while he was eating lunch with Liam (Scott Clifton), and she thanked him for giving her the gift of her granddaughter. At the time it was genuine gratitude with a side of snark, partly to get under Bill’s skin. But now that Luna has threatened Steffy, Sheila knows that something needs to happen. And she might as well take out her frustrations on Bill.

Now, it’s worth mentioning that Bill has no idea that Will is going undercover for Steffy and Finn (Tanner Novlan). He doesn’t know that Luna has been stalking Will for a while now. Bill is blissfully ignorant of a lot of things, really, and Sheila could be the perfect person to give him a wake-up call.

Bill needs to hear how badly he’s messed up and Sheila is probably the only person who can give him a healthy dose of reality. He also has the resources to protect Steffy and Will while making sure that Luna gets the help she needs — while also getting back to prison where she belongs.

Sheila is the best person to confront Bill because she’s the last person he’ll want to hear from, and hearing from her that he messed up will hopefully be the spark he needs to take action.