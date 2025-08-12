Home and Away spoilers: Lacey gets some SHOCK news...

Lacey is devastated by some news from her estranged dad David on Home and Away...

WHY does Sergeant David Langham (played by Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) arrive at the Surf Club carrying a suitcase on today's episode of Home and Away? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Is the copper planning to leave Summer Bay?



No, quite the opposite!



David's estranged daughter Lacey (Sophea Pennington) is upset when he reveals he is selling their former family home.



He has saved some of Lacey's belongings, which are in the suitcase.



Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is left to support his girlfriend, who is devastated that the home where she lived with her late mum will soon be no more...

David is the bearer of some bad news for Lacey on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway) A photo posted by on

Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) attempts to make things right with his now ex-girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).



But can she forgive him for his one-night stand with Avalon Bracken (Gemma Dart)?



Remi tries to explain the reason why what happened, happened.



He admits that singer Avalon saw him in a way that he couldn't even really see himself.



He felt good for the first time in ages.



But will Remi's emotional confession just push Bree even further away?

MEANWHILE, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) discovers that Cohen Luther's (Nathan Murray) mum Samantha has been sentenced to 12 months behind bars.



Roo's mind is set on applying to officially adopt foster child Cohen.



But first, she needs some guidance and advice from copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), who had his own experience growing-up in foster care.

Will Bree be willing to forgive love cheat Remi on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Cash offers Roo some advice about Cohen on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5