Home and Away spoilers: Lacey gets some SHOCK news...
Airs Tuesday 19 August 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
WHY does Sergeant David Langham (played by Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) arrive at the Surf Club carrying a suitcase on today's episode of Home and Away? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Is the copper planning to leave Summer Bay?
No, quite the opposite!
David's estranged daughter Lacey (Sophea Pennington) is upset when he reveals he is selling their former family home.
He has saved some of Lacey's belongings, which are in the suitcase.
Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) is left to support his girlfriend, who is devastated that the home where she lived with her late mum will soon be no more...
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) attempts to make things right with his now ex-girlfriend, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin).
But can she forgive him for his one-night stand with Avalon Bracken (Gemma Dart)?
Remi tries to explain the reason why what happened, happened.
He admits that singer Avalon saw him in a way that he couldn't even really see himself.
He felt good for the first time in ages.
But will Remi's emotional confession just push Bree even further away?
MEANWHILE, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) discovers that Cohen Luther's (Nathan Murray) mum Samantha has been sentenced to 12 months behind bars.
Roo's mind is set on applying to officially adopt foster child Cohen.
But first, she needs some guidance and advice from copper Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), who had his own experience growing-up in foster care.
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.